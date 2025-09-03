Gold Price RISES On September 3Rd: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

With the wedding season and festivals like Navratri and Diwali approaching, gold prices are steadily climbing. In the last week alone, the price of gold has risen by ₹3,360 per sovereign. Silver prices are also on the rise

Gold Price

With the wedding season and festivals like Navratri and Diwali around the corner, gold prices are skyrocketing. In the past few weeks, the price has seen a significant increase per sovereign.

Since the beginning of last month, gold prices have been steadily increasing. At the start of the week, one sovereign was sold for ₹77,640. Just the day before, the price had risen by ₹680 per sovereign. This daily surge to new record highs left customers at jewelry stores bewildered.Yesterday, gold prices saw another increase. The price per gram rose by ₹20 to ₹9,725, and the price per sovereign increased by ₹160 to ₹77,800, marking a new all-time high. In the past week alone, the price of gold has jumped by ₹3,360 per sovereign.Like gold, silver prices are also continuing to rise. Yesterday alone, the price per gram increased by ₹1 to ₹137, and the price per kilogram rose by ₹1,000 to ₹1,36,000. With the festive season approaching, buying silver is becoming more expensive.As of today, in Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by ₹80 per gram to ₹9,805, and by ₹640 per sovereign to ₹78,440. However, the price of silver remains unchanged at ₹137 per gram.