MOIL Shares Jump 8% On Record August Production
Shares of manganese ore miner MOIL shot up over 8% in early trade on Wednesday, after the company reported its best ever August production figures.
In a press release issued after market hours on Tuesday, MOIL said it achieved its highest-ever August production of 1.45 lakh tonnes, which is a 17% increase over last year.
In August, India's largest producer of manganese ore achieved sales of 1.13 lakh tonnes, reflecting a 25.6% year-on-year growth. For the April - August period, MOIL also posted its best-ever performance with 7.92 lakh tonnes of production, up 9.3% from last year, along with 50,621 meters of exploratory drilling, an increase of 8.6% from the previous year.
MOIL has been posting record numbers for the past few months. The company produced its highest ever July production of 1.45 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, an increase of 12%, after recording its highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes.
Indian miners delivered a strong performance in August, with NMDC reporting a 9.8% rise in iron ore production to 3.37 MT and an 8% growth in sales to 3.39 MT. Coal India also recorded solid gains, with output up 9.4% at 50.4 MT and offtake higher by 7.6% at 56.7 MT for the month.
MOIL extended its gains to a third session, rising around 13% during the period.
Retail sentiment was 'bullish' towards the end of last month but has since shifted to 'neutral'.
MOIL has seen steady buying interest throughout 2025. The stock has gained nearly 11% so far this year.
