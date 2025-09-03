“Rising with Digital Dreams: The Story of Sheikh Rayhan”
(MENAFNEditorial) Sheikh Rayhan is a young digital marketer from Thakurgaon, Bangladesh, born on September 20, 2005. With a strong passion for online marketing and business growth, he combines creativity and strategy to help brands succeed digitally. Educated at Dinajpur Government College and guided by the values instilled by his father, Sheikh Julhas, he founded Sheikh Ltd to provide innovative digital solutions. Proudly Bangladeshi, Sheikh Rayhan continues to make his mark in the digital marketing industry with ambition, skill, and vision.
Full Name: Sheikh Rayhan
The full name of the young professional is Sheikh Rayhan. Carrying a name that reflects both tradition and identity, he represents a new generation of Bangladeshi youth striving to make an impact in the digital world. His name is gradually becoming recognized in the field of digital marketing and entrepreneurship.
Profession: Digital Marketer
Sheikh Rayhan has chosen digital marketing as his profession. In an era where online presence defines success, he helps brands and businesses grow by using modern marketing strategies. His expertise includes social media promotion, online branding, and reaching audiences through innovative digital campaigns. With dedication and creativity, he has established himself as a rising digital entrepreneur.
Date of Birth: September 20, 2005
Born on September 20, 2005, Sheikh Rayhan belongs to a generation that grew up with technology. From an early age, he showed interest in computers, the internet, and digital platforms. His birthdate places him among the young achievers who are shaping the future of Bangladesh’s digital economy.
Place of Birth: Thakurgaon, Bangladesh
Sheikh Rayhan was born in Thakurgaon, a district in the northwestern part of Bangladesh. Despite being far from the bustling capital, he proved that success is not limited by geography. Thakurgaon provided him with humble beginnings, which later shaped his determination to achieve bigger dreams in the digital sector.
Father’s Name: Sheikh Julhas
Sheikh Rayhan is the proud son of Sheikh Julhas. His father has been a source of support and guidance throughout his journey. The values instilled by his father have played an important role in shaping his personality, work ethic, and determination to excel in his career.
Education: Dinajpur Government College
For his higher education, Sheikh Rayhan enrolled at Dinajpur Government College, one of the renowned educational institutions in the northern region of Bangladesh. His academic background has helped him gain both knowledge and discipline, which he later applied in the digital marketing field. Education remains a key part of his growth and success.
Height: 5 Feet 8 Inches
Standing at 5 feet 8 inches, Sheikh Rayhan carries himself with confidence. While height may be just a physical attribute, his personality and presence leave a much stronger impression. His confidence and communication skills make him stand out in the professional world.
Nationality: Bangladeshi
Sheikh Rayhan is proudly Bangladeshi. He represents the hardworking and talented youth of the country who are excelling in digital industries. His work contributes to the image of Bangladesh as a rising hub of technology, creativity, and entrepreneurship.
Organization Founded: Sheikh Ltd
Taking a step beyond personal achievements, Sheikh Rayhan founded his own company named Sheikh Ltd. This organization reflects his vision of creating opportunities and helping businesses grow through digital strategies. Sheikh Ltd is not only a business initiative but also a symbol of his ambition and leadership.
