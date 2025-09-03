World Faces 'Peace Or War': China's Xi Issues Stark Warning As Trump Cries Conspiracy Against US

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly said on Wednesday that the world was staring at a choice of“peace or war” and“dialogues or confrontation,” amid a military parade commemorating the end of the Second World War, attended by the leaders of Russia and North Korea.

According to a CNBC report, Xi also put focus on the role of the Chinese military in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, he did not name Taiwan.

Xi's speech came as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his displeasure about the meeting between American adversaries on his Truth Social platform. Trump asked Xi to recognize U.S. contributions in gaining China's freedom and also accused Beijing of conspiring against Washington, D.C.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump wrote late on Tuesday.

The so-called“Victory Day” parade, commemorating the defeat of invading Japanese forces, has been attended by leaders of over 20 countries, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being the most prominent among the attendees.

Beijing aims to bolster its diplomatic footprint amid U.S. President Donald Trump's“America First” policies, which have raised question marks over Western alliances. Xi intends to present China as the voice of the emerging“Global South.”

Earlier this week, China hosted the largest iteration of the Shanghai Co-operation Organization summit in years, which was also attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Modi did not attend the parade on Wednesday, he held a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping for the first time in seven years earlier.

Trump said earlier on Tuesday that he had no plans to lower tariffs on India.

