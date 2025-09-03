Ukraine Debunks Russian Fake Of 'Destroyed' Azov Fighters And U.S. Vehicles In Kharkiv Region
The CCD stressed that the footage is staged Russian propaganda. The video shows vegetation in an unnaturally preserved state, with no traces of explosions, undamaged soil and plants, and intact bunkers - all inconsistent with the aftermath of heavy fighting.
The faces of all the supposed“dead” are covered, making identification impossible. The CCD noted that Russian propaganda adopted this tactic after actors were previously recognized in staged videos.
The“report” also mentions destroyed American equipment, but none is visible in the video. If such evidence existed, Russian propaganda would certainly showcase it.
Hlushchenkove is a settlement in Kharkiv region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Read also: Russia spreading fake claim about Ukrainian soldiers killing woman and child in Pokrovsk
In addition, Russian propagandists continue their habitual confusion between Azov and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Azov is the 12th Separate Brigade of the National Guard, while the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (3rd SAB) is a Ground Forces unit within the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the CCD, the purpose of this fake is to create an illusion of“victories” for the Russian army while undermining the achievements and professionalism of both the 3rd SAB and the Azov Regiment.
As reported earlier, the CCD has warned of a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign in early September across ten different directions.
