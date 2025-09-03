10Th Annual National Meet Of Writers Association Of India Concludes Successfully At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, August, 2025: The 10th Annual National Meet of the Writers Association of India was held with great enthusiasm and intellectual fervor at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The prestigious gathering brought together 70 eminent writers from across the country to deliberate on the emerging trends in New Age Writing and the evolving prospects of literary expression in the digital era.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Writers Association of India, inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering. In his keynote, he emphasized the growing relevance of writing in shaping public opinion, preserving culture, and empowering voices.“Writing is the need of the hour-we must encourage and support it across all regions and communities of India,” he stated.
A highlight of the event was the release of the second edition of the book“A Walk into the Corridors of Eternity”, authored by Shreyya Katyal, which chronicles the life, journey, and achievements of Dr. Sandeep Marwah. Additionally, each guest received a copy of“Sandeep Marwah: An Architect of Aspirations”, a tribute to his visionary contributions in the fields of media, education, and cultural diplomacy.
Dr Sushil Bharti Secretary , Writers Association of India coordinated the program conclave served as a powerful platform for literary minds to engage in dialogue, celebrate creative freedom, and reaffirm the enduring power of the written word in a rapidly changing world.
