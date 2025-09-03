Kimera Chems Launches Extensive Line Of Sarms Tailored For Advanced Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kimera Chems, a leading supplier of high-purity research compounds, is proud to unveil its comprehensive suite of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), engineered exclusively for laboratory and pre-clinical research.
With a commitment to scientific rigor and compliance, Kimera Chems presents over 30 unique SARMs offerings, available in multiple delivery formats including capsules, liquid suspensions, aliquot vials, and powder ensuring researchers have the flexibility to suit diverse experimental needs.
Key Highlights:
Broad and Specialized Selection
The catalog includes distinguished SARMs such as AC-262, ACP-105, MK-2866 (Ostarine), RAD-140 (Testolone), LGD-3303, S-4 (Andarine), and S-23-all available in multiple formats to support various laboratory applications.
Advanced Formulations for Streamlined Research
Among its innovative offerings, Formula: R.Y.L.M. stands out delivering a precisely blended four-compound formulation in both capsule (40 mg per capsule, 60-count) and liquid suspension (80 mg/mL, 30 mL bottle). Each dosage combines RAD-140, MK-677, YK-11, and LGD-4033 in meticulously calibrated ratios to enhance experimental consistency and efficiency.
Rigorous Quality and Transparency
Committed to excellence, Kimera Chems ensures all SARMs undergo strict third-party testing for identity and purity. Every product is backed by a Certificate of Analysis (COA), affirming its laboratory-grade integrity fostering transparency and trust for researchers.
Clear and Responsible Use Policy
Kimera Chems emphasizes that all SARMs are strictly intended for in-vitro and pre-clinical research only and are not for human, veterinary, or household use. The terms and conditions mandate that purchasers must possess the necessary equipment and expertise to manage handling risks; customers acknowledge that any misuse absolves the seller of liability.
About Kimera Chems
Kimera Chems stands at the forefront of research compound suppliers in the USA. With an extensive catalog that includes SARMs, peptides, nootropics, aminos, and more, the company upholds a reputation for scientific precision, transparency, and reliability. Every product is third-party tested and provided with a COA, ensuring researchers access the highest standards of quality for their investigations.
Availability & Ordering
Formats Available
SARMs are offered in multiple delivery forms: dry-fill capsules, powder, liquid suspensions, and advanced aliquot vials, allowing researchers to tailor their procurement to specific protocol needs.
Ordering Process
Customers are required to review and agree to Kimera Chems' terms and conditions prior to purchase. All products are accompanied by COAs, and the company ships with discretion while maintaining regulatory compliance.
