New York-Based Dental Clinic Revitta Rebrands As Visodent NY
New York-Based dental clinic Revitta Rebrands as VisoDent NY
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The rebranding marks a significant milestone for the company, coinciding with the grand opening of a second location in Midtown East Manhattan. This expansion will allow VisoDent NY to serve a wider community across New York City, making its comprehensive range of dental and aesthetic services more accessible than ever.
A Comprehensive Approach to Beauty and Wellness
VisoDent NY's philosophy is rooted in the belief that a confident smile goes hand in hand with overall facial aesthetics. The practice combines modern dental treatments-ranging from preventive and restorative care to advanced cosmetic dentistry-with non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Patients can expect tailored treatment plans that prioritize health, beauty, and confidence.
Midtown East: A Modern Space for Modern Care
The new Midtown East location is designed with patient comfort and cutting-edge technology in mind. Featuring state-of-the-art dental equipment, private treatment rooms, and a welcoming, spa-like atmosphere, the facility reflects VisoDent NY's commitment to offering an elevated patient experience.
"Our vision has always been to integrate dental excellence with aesthetic artistry," says Alex Vaysman, board-certificed physician at VisoDent NY. "With the new Midtown East office, we're bringing this vision to more people in New York, helping them look and feel their best."
Contact Info:
Name: Alex
Email: ...
Organization: VisoDent NY
Address: 59 E 54th St # 3, New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 991-9096
Website:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Plentisoft
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment