Karnataka Launches Special Nutritional Meal Scheme For Patients In Government Hospitals

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Tuesday launched, for the first time, a special nutritional meal scheme for in-patients at government hospitals. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the initiative at CV Raman Nagar Hospital, Bengaluru, by distributing meals to patients. The scheme has been implemented by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with ISKCON, a release said.

Unlike the earlier system of serving a uniform diet, this initiative introduces scientifically designed meals tailored to meet the specific nutritional needs of patients. The Health Minister stated that, alongside treatment, nutrition plays a vital role in the recovery process, and this scheme aims to address the varied dietary requirements based on the patient's age and medical condition. The meal system has been comprehensively revised, with diets categorised according to medical needs.

In the first phase, the scheme will cover patients admitted to KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, and CV Raman Nagar Hospital in Bengaluru. Approximately 250 patients in each hospital will receive meals daily through the collaboration with ISKCON. The Department of Health has sanctioned an expenditure of Rs 1,37,45,700 for a nine-month period.

Under the scheme, patients will be provided with breakfast, two light snacks (morning and evening), lunch and dinner every day. The diet plan has been divided into five categories, including Pregnancy diet plan (for pregnant women), Postnatal diet plan (for new mothers), Paediatric diet plan (for children) and Other patient-specific therapeutic diets.

The scheme gives priority to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, new mothers and children, who require special nutrients for immunity, growth and recovery. For instance, pregnant women will be provided food rich in iron and folic acid to support maternal health, while lactating mothers will receive meals that aid milk production and strengthen health.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that, "in the coming days, the scheme will be expanded to all district hospitals across the state, ensuring that nutritious food becomes an integral part of patient care in Government hospitals."

