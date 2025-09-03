Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: THESE Districts Are Likely To Experience Heavy Rainfall

The meteorological department warns of intensified rainfall in Telugu states. Find out which districts are likely to experience heavy downpours today

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Weather Updates: Rains have started again in the Telugu states. The recent heavy rains created havoc in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Severe floods occurred in several districts of Telangana... People in districts like Kamareddy and Medak have not yet recovered from the fear of floods. In such a situation, it has started raining again... The warnings of the Meteorological Department that heavy rains are likely to continue for a few more days are causing concern.

The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will occur in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for two days today and tomorrow (Wednesday, Thursday). There is a possibility that the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal will further strengthen... It is expected to cross the coast near Odisha today. Due to its effect, rains will intensify in Telugu states... Officials and people should be alert, the Meteorological Department warned.The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rains in several districts of Telangana today (Wednesday). Yellow alert has been issued for these districts.It warned that these rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind. Winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers... So there is a possibility of accidents... So people should be alert. There is a possibility of moderate rains in Hyderabad as well... The Meteorological Department said that there will be showers across the state.The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will occur in Andhra Pradesh as well due to the effect of low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal. Today (Wednesday) there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju districts. The Meteorological Center has announced that light to moderate rains may occur in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, East Godavari and Eluru districts. Winds will blow along the coast at a speed of 40 to 60 kilometers... So people living in those areas should be careful, the Meteorological Department advised. It is warning fishermen not to go fishing as the sea will be rough.