Smiland Dental Brings World-Class Dentistry With A Local Touch To Fort Lauderdale And Pembroke Pines

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Smiland Dental, led by renowned dentist Dr. Hassan Al Maghazchi, DMD, DDS, is redefining the dental experience in South Florida. With practices in Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines, Smiland Dental blends advanced technology, artistry, and compassionate care to deliver a full spectrum of dental solutions-from routine cleanings and family dentistry to cosmetic makeovers and same-day emergency care.

Dr. Al Maghazchi, a graduate of Nova Southeastern University (DMD) and AUSTN in the UAE (DDS), brings over a decade of expertise and international training to his patients. A proud member of the American Dental Association (ADA), Florida Dental Association (FDA), and Atlantic Coast Dental Association (ACDA), he is widely respected for his patient-first philosophy.

“At Smiland Dental, we believe dentistry should be as much about comfort and confidence as it is about clinical excellence,” said Dr. Al Maghazchi.“From smile makeovers with veneers and Invisalign to full-mouth rehabilitation and emergency care, our mission is to ensure every patient feels heard, cared for, and proud of their smile.”

Comprehensive Services

Smiland Dental provides a wide range of treatments including:



General Dentistry: Exams, cleanings, sealants, family dentistry, TMJ treatment, extractions

Cosmetic Dentistry: Veneers, whitening, Invisalign, bonding, Botox®, and facial fillers Restorative & Emergency Dentistry: Implants (including All-on-4®), crowns, root canals, oral surgery, sedation, same-day urgent care

A Patient-Centered Approach

Patients consistently praise Smiland Dental for its warm, modern environment, transparent communication, and anxiety-friendly care. With cutting-edge technology and a highly trained team, the practice ensures precision and comfort in every treatment.

Community Commitment

Founded in 2023 as Smiland Dental PA, the practice is quickly becoming a trusted name across South Florida. With locations under the palm trees of Fort Lauderdale and the family-focused community of Pembroke Pines, Dr. Al Maghazchi's vision is clear: world-class dentistry, delivered with a personal touch.

About Smiland Dental

Smiland Dental is a premier dental practice with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines, Florida. Led by Dr. Hassan Al Maghazchi, DMD, DDS, the practice specializes in comprehensive dental care, from preventive services to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures. Smiland Dental is committed to providing compassionate, modern, and transformative dental experiences for patients of all ages.