Planning your very first trip to China can feel overwhelming-there are so many legendary cities and world-famous landmarks to choose from. If you only have 10 days, the key is to find a destination that captures the essence of China without leaving you exhausted by long travel times or endless crowds.

While Beijing, Shanghai, and Xi'an are often at the top of most itineraries, there's another city that offers just as much history and culture, but with a calmer, more scenic atmosphere: Hangzhou . Home to the enchanting West Lake , Hangzhou is often described by locals as“Heaven on Earth.” It perfectly combines natural beauty, cultural treasures, and modern convenience-making it one of the best cities to experience if your time in China is limited to 7–10 days.

Why Choose Hangzhou for a 10-Day Trip to China?

When you only have about a week and a half in a country as vast as China, you need a city that gives you the most diverse experiences in the least amount of time . Hangzhou checks all the boxes:



Breathtaking natural scenery – The world-famous West Lake is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of classical Chinese landscape design.

Cultural depth – Ancient temples, tea plantations, silk markets, and centuries-old streets bring history to life.

Easy accessibility – A short 45-minute high-speed train from Shanghai makes Hangzhou a convenient addition to any China trip. Relaxed atmosphere – Unlike Beijing or Shanghai, Hangzhou offers a slower pace where you can truly enjoy the scenery and culture without feeling rushed.

1 Lake – The Heart of Hangzhou

No visit to Hangzhou is complete without spending time at West Lake. This is more than just a lake-it's a landscape that has inspired poets, painters, and philosophers for centuries. Key highlights include:



Leifeng Pagoda – Climb to the top for stunning views of the lake and city skyline.

Three Pools Mirroring the Moon – One of China's most iconic sights, especially beautiful at night.

Broken Bridge – A romantic spot best known for its snowy winter scenery. Evening light shows – A spectacular way to end your day on the lake.

2 Temple & Feilai Feng Grottoes

One of the largest and most historic Buddhist temples in China, surrounded by atmospheric grottoes filled with ancient stone carvings. Perfect for both cultural and spiritual exploration.

3 (Dragon Well) Tea Plantations

Hangzhou is the birthplace of China's most famous green tea . Visiting the tea fields offers a chance to hike through scenic hills, learn about tea culture, and enjoy a freshly brewed cup during a traditional tea ceremony.

4 Ancient Street

Step back in time on this lively pedestrian street filled with traditional shops, silk vendors, street snacks, and cultural performances.

Suggested Itinerary: 3–4 Days in Hangzhou



Day 1: Stroll or bike around West Lake; enjoy a boat ride in the evening.

Day 2: Visit Lingyin Temple and hike around Feilai Feng; explore Longjing tea plantations.

Day 3: Dive into Hangzhou's silk heritage and shop along Qinghefang Street; sample local cuisine. Day 4 (Optional): Take a short trip to nearby water towns like Wuzhen or Xitang , often called the“Venice of the East.”

Why Hangzhou Stands Out Compared to Other Cities



Beijing – Great for history, but can be overwhelming with traffic, pollution, and crowds.

Shanghai – Exciting for modern city life, but less traditional charm.

Xi'an – Famous for the Terracotta Warriors, but requires more travel time. Hangzhou – A perfect mix of culture, history, and nature with a more relaxed vibe-ideal for a shorter itinerary.

Don't Miss the Local Food!

Hangzhou is a paradise for food lovers. Some must-try dishes include:



Dongpo Pork – A rich, flavorful braised pork belly dish.

West Lake Fish in Vinegar Sauce – A classic Hangzhou specialty. Lotus Root & Bamboo Shoots – Fresh local ingredients cooked simply but deliciously.







Final Recommendation

If you're asking,“I only have 10 days in China, which city should I visit?” - the answer is clear: Hangzhou should be at the top of your list. Spend 3–4 days here to fully enjoy its lakes, temples, and tea culture, then combine it with nearby Shanghai or Beijing for a well-rounded first trip.

The beauty of West Lake, the peaceful tea fields, and the city's balance of tradition and modernity will leave you with memories of China that last a lifetime.





