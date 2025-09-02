Green Building Leed Consulting Market To Reach USD $14.37 Billion By 2029 At 9.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Green Building Leed Consulting Market In 2025?

The market size for LEED consulting in green building LEED consulting market has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $9.16 billion in 2024 to $10.05 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The surge in growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as growing governmental regulations, increased environmental consciousness, escalating demand for energy efficiency, a rise in commercial building construction, and a surge in corporate sustainability initiatives.

Anticipation of robust expansion in the green building LEED consulting market size in the upcoming years is high. The market is projected to rise to $14.37 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This projected growth in the forecast period is due to increased focus on net-zero buildings, higher uptake of intelligent building technologies, growth in government initiatives and subsidies, a surge in global green building certifications, and escalating investments in sustainable urban development. Key trends to watch in the forecast period consist of advancements in building performance analytics, sustainable materials innovation, integration of IoT and smart sensors, developments in energy modeling software, and breakthroughs in renewable energy integration.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Green Building Leed Consulting Market?

The escalating inclination of consumers towards eco-friendly constructions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the green building LEED consulting market in future. Eco-friendly buildings encompass structures that are designed, built, and managed to curtail environmental harm and boost energy productivity and sustainability. This surge in consumer liking for green buildings attribute to their energy proficiency, leading to diminished utility expenses and minor ecological effects. Green building LEED consulting aids to align with consumer liking for green buildings through guiding projects with sustainable design practices, guaranteeing conformity with LEED norms, and optimizing energy proficiency and ecological advantages. As an illustration, Green Business Certification Inc., a U.S-based organization that endorses sustainability, certified 370 U.S. projects totaling 91.5 million square feet as LEED certified in November 2024. Therefore, the burgeoning consumer inclination for green construction is steering the expansion of the green building LEED consulting market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Green Building Leed Consulting Industry?

Major players in the Green Building Leed Consulting Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

. CRH Plc

. Holcim Ltd.

. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

. WSP Global Inc.

. Stantec Inc.

. Arup Group Limited

. Gensler

. Buro Happold Limited

. Brigade Enterprises Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Green Building Leed Consulting Market?

Key players in the green building LEED consulting market are prioritising the development of advanced methodologies, like integrated resilience and sustainability approaches. These methodologies offer holistic solutions that augment the efficiency of buildings, diminish their eco-impact, and guarantee their long-term resilience to climate-related challenges. Integrated resilience and sustainability approaches encompass strategies that simultaneously improve a building's resistance to environmental pressures and reduce its ecological impact. For example, in April 2025, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), an American entity, launched LEED v5, a refreshed rating framework for sustainable buildings. This novel version showcases advanced tools that amplify the beneficial effects on human wellbeing, fortify building resilience and positively impact communities around the world. LEED v5 is designed to encourage stronger environmental and social outcomes using more comprehensive standards. This system emphasises carbon emissions reductions and enhancing overall life quality, marking a significant stride in the promotion of sustainable development on a worldwide scale.

What Segments Are Covered In The Green Building Leed Consulting Market Report?

The green building leed consulting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pre-Construction Consultation, Materials Selection Oversight, Development Of Indoor Environmental Quality Plans For Use During Renovation Or Construction, Routine Assessments And Air Quality Reports, Information Submittal To Leed Online Database, Assistance With Flush-Out Procedures, Final Air Testing Prior To Building Occupancy

2) By Application: Municipal Building, Commercial Building, Residential, Other Application

3) By End-User: Architects, Engineers, Contractors, Building Owners, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-construction Consultation: Site Analysis And Feasibility Studies, Energy Modeling And Simulation, Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Goal Setting And Credit Targeting, Integrative Design Workshops

2) By Materials Selection Oversight: Evaluation Of Low-volatile Organic Compounds Materials, Guidance On Recycled And Regional Materials, Product Documentation And Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Compliance Verification, Life Cycle Cost And Environmental Impact Analysis

3) By Development Of Indoor Environmental Quality Plan: Ventilation And Filtration System Recommendations, Lighting And Daylighting Optimization, Acoustic Performance Planning, Occupant Comfort Strategy Development

4) By Routine Assessments And Air Quality Reports: Indoor Air Quality Testing Testing, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning System Inspections, Periodic Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Credit Compliance Audits, Moisture And Mold Risk Assessments

5) By Information Submittal To Leed Online Database: Document Compilation And Formatting, Credit Template Completion, Upload Of Supporting Evidence, Coordination With Leed Reviewers

6) By Assistance With Flush-out Procedures: Scheduling Of Flush-out Sequences, Calculation Of Air Volume Requirements, Monitoring Of Contaminant Levels, Documentation For Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Verification

7) By Final Air Testing Prior To Building Occupancy: Third-party Air Sampling And Analysis, Testing For Volatile Organic Compounds Formaldehyde, Particulates, Reporting And Comparison Against Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Thresholds, Remediation Recommendations If Levels Exceed Limits

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Green Building Leed Consulting Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for green building LEED consulting. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the predicted period. The report encompasses a study of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

