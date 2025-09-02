Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $2.5 Billion By 2029 TBRC

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the market size of galvanized rigid steel conduit. It is expected to expand from $1.82 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth in the historic period can be linked to the heightened demand for the traditional electrical infrastructure in emerging nations, intensified adoption of metallic conduit in hazardous conditions, increasing inclination for rigid systems in commercial edifices, strengthening safety measures in industrial wiring, and a growing dependence on fire-resistant conduit systems.

It is predicted that the market size of the galvanized rigid steel conduit will experience significant growth in the coming years, increasing to an estimated value of $2.50 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increase in renewable energy systems, a noticeable shift towards modular construction, the increase in retrofit activities within older infrastructure, a surge in demand for underground wiring protection, and a heightened focus on sustainable construction practices. Major trends expected during this period consist of progress in fire-resistant conduit designs, novel protective layering methods, creation of hybrid metal conduit systems, innovations in lightweight galvanized materials, and the development of precision-engineered conduit fittings.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Market?

The surge in industrial automation is set to boost the galvanized rigid steel conduit market's growth. Industrial automation involves utilizing control systems like computers or robots and various information technologies to manage diverse industrial processes and machinery, reducing human intervention. Escalating industrial automation is a result of the demand for improved operational efficiency, as businesses strive to cut costs, decrease mistakes, and enhance productivity. Galvanized rigid steel conduits (GRC) aid industrial automation by offering durable protection for electrical wiring in harsh environments. They reinforce system reliability by safeguarding cables from physical damage, dampness, and rust, ensuring consistent performance and safety. For example, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization based in Germany, reported that there were 4,281,585 robotic units functioning in factories worldwide in 2023, a 10% increment from 3,904,000 units in 2022. Hence, increasing industrial automation is spurring the galvanized rigid steel conduit market's growth. The rise in construction activities is set to buoy the galvanized rigid steel conduit market's growth. Construction activities denote the procedures involved in constructing, repairing, or modifying structures such as buildings, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. Uptick in construction activities emerges from urbanization as growing population concentration in urban areas escalates the demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure development. Galvanized rigid steel conduits (GRC) facilitate construction activities by providing durable protection for electrical wiring in commercial and residential edifices. They assure enduring safety and adherence to building codes, simplifying electrical installations in challenging environments. For instance, in April 2025, the United States Census Bureau, a government agency based in the US, indicated that construction expenditure touched $2,194,752 million in 2024, a rise from $2,076,174 million in 2023. Thus, escalating construction activities are propelling the galvanized rigid steel conduit market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Market?

Major players in the Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Global Market Report 2025 include:

. ABB Ltd.

. Southwire Company LLC

. Legrand SA

. Nucor Tubular Products

. TMK Group

. Hubbell Incorporated

. Atkore International Holdings Inc.

. Maruichi American Corporation

. Western Tube & Conduit Corporation

. EVRAZ North America Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Market?

The focus of significant companies in the galvanized rigid steel conduit market is shifting towards achieving sustainability certifications to improve product performance, lessen environmental impacts, and boost their competitiveness in the market. Such certifications serve as a formal endorsement that a product, service, or business complies with distinct sustainability targets pertaining to environment, society, or the economy. Atkore Inc., a US-based firm that manufactures electrical conduit and fittings, for example, launched environmental product declarations (EPDs) for its range of galvanized steel, stainless steel, and PVC conduits and fittings in May 2024. Independent third parties verify these EPDs, which offer a thorough analysis of the products' environmental consequences over their life cycle. This initiative allows customers to make environmentally responsible choices and aids in adhering to green building standards. This move signifies Atkore's dedication to ecological preservation and supports global measures to cut down carbon emissions in building and infrastructure domains.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Market Growth

The galvanized rigid steel conduit market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Electrical Conduit, Mechanical Conduit

2) By Product Type: Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit (GRSC), Flexible Steel Conduit, Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT), Intermediate Metal Conduit (IMC), Other Product Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors Or Wholesale, Online Retail, Specialty Stores

4) By End-User Industry: Construction, Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Telecommunications, Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Electrical: Electrical Metallic Tubing (EMT), Intermediate Metal Conduit (IMC), Flexible Metallic Conduit (FMC), Rigid Metal Conduit (RMC)

2) By Mechanical: Standard Rigid Steel Conduit, Threaded Rigid Steel Conduit, Unthreaded Rigid Steel Conduit, Coupling And Fittings For Mechanical Conduits

View the full galvanized rigid steel conduit market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Galvanized Rigid Steel Conduit Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for galvanized rigid steel conduit. The region of Asia-Pacific is projected to have the quickest expansion rate in the future years. The report on the global galvanized rigid steel conduit market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Follow Us On:

