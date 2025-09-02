Caye International Bank And President Luigi Wewege Honored At 2025 Global Excellence Awards

Caye International Bank (CIB) and its President, Luigi Wewege, have both been recognized at the prestigious 2025 Global Excellence Awards presented by Acquisition International magazine. The Bank earned the title of“Offshore Bank of the Year 2025 - Central America”, while Mr. Wewege was named“Offshore Bank President of the Year 2025 - Central America”

These accolades reaffirm CIB's dedication to excellence, innovation, and client service, further solidifying its leadership in the offshore banking sector across Central America.

A Testament to Vision, Service & Innovation

Under the guidance of President Luigi Wewege, Caye International Bank has escalated its reputation as a dependable and client‐focused offshore institution. Operating out of Belize, the bank has expanded its global reach by offering multi‐currency accounts, asset protection services, and personalized wealth management solutions all tailored to meet the evolving needs of discerning international clients.

Mr. Wewege's leadership marked by forward-thinking strategies and unwavering client-centric values, was instrumental in earning him his individual recognition for the second consecutive year.

Consistent Excellence: Not Just a Moment, But a Movement

These 2025 honors mark yet another milestone in a consistent trajectory of recognition for CIB. Noteworthy achievements include:



Acquisition International's 2024 Global Excellence Awards: Offshore Bank of the Year and Offshore Bank President of the Year.

Best Private Bank in Central America (2021–2023) by Global Banking & Finance Review. Additional regional awards such as Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM (2021) and similar private banking accolades.

These consistent honors underscore the bank's long-term commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and client trust.

Client Experience Speaks Volumes

CIB's high standards aren't just recognized by industry peers, they're felt by clients every day. Reviewers consistently highlight the bank's exceptional client service, transparent communication, and efficient processes. Clients appreciate the personal touch, often describing interactions as professional, responsive, and family-like.

According to Trustpilot, clients have praised staff members like: Amairany Chi and Sherlet Gonzalez for their patience, helpfulness, and clarity throughout the entire offshore process. Similarly, users on Google reviews note the seamless application processes, and swift responses from the team especially names like: Alexander Tzul, as well as the overall transparent and well-organized experience.

This real-world client validation enhances the prestige of CIB's awards and reinforces its brand promise of personalized, high-standard service.

A Word from the President

“As President of Caye International Bank, I am deeply honored by these dual recognitions,” said Luigi Wewege.“These awards are a testament to the tireless dedication of our staff, whose innovative thinking, adherence to best practices, and client-first ethos define our success. From refining our digital platforms to ensuring transparent, secure services for our clients around the world, every achievement reflects a collective commitment to excellence. We remain fully focused on evolving our offerings and exceeding client expectations across the offshore banking landscape.”

Looking Ahead to the Future

These recognitions reinforce Caye International Bank's trajectory toward continued innovation, elevated client service, and regional leadership. As the Bank builds on its 2025 successes, it remains dedicated to expanding its offerings, improving digital access, and delivering tailored financial solutions that cater to an increasingly global clientele.

About Caye International Bank

Caye is the only international bank headquartered on Ambergris Caye, Belize, offering a full range of traditional and innovative banking services in multiple currencies to clients worldwide. Other notable executives of the bank include: Chairman - Joel Nagel, Director - Michael Cobb and COO - Gladys J. Urbina.

About Luigi Wewege

Luigi Wewege is the President of Caye International Bank, and author of The Digital Banking Revolution book now in its 3rd edition. He has co-authored economic research presented before the U.S. Congress and is currently researching the Central American retail banking sector for an upcoming academic publication.