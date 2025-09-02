Obesity Treatment Landscape: Teva Launches First Generic GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Delveinsight's Perspective On Market Impact, Competitive Landscape And Pipeline Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Obesity Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report"DelveInsight Business Research's latest report highlights the transformative impact of Teva Pharmaceuticals' FDA approval and U.S. launch of the first-ever generic GLP-1 product specifically indicated for weight loss. This landmark approval of generic Saxenda (liraglutide injection) marks a paradigm shift in the obesity treatment market, offering new hope for millions of patients who previously couldn't afford branded GLP-1 therapies in a market projected to reach unprecedented heights.

Key Obesity Market Highlights and Recent Advancements



Generic GLP-1 Approval: Teva's generic Saxenda represents the first-ever generic GLP-1 indicated for weight loss, addressing increased demand in a market where branded products cost approximately $1,000 per month.

The obesity market size was approximately USD 2,000 million in the United States in 2023, with the US accounting for approximately 80% of the total obesity market in the 7MM.

Obesity Companies: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, among others.

Eli Lilly (Aug 2025): Reported positive Phase 3 results for orforglipron, showing significant weight loss and A1C reduction in obese/overweight adults with type 2 diabetes.

Signos (Aug 2025): Launched the first FDA-cleared OTC glucose monitoring system for weight management, integrating Dexcom Stelo biosensor with an AI-powered platform.

FuturHealth (Jul 2025): Began offering affordable access to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy®, with free home delivery and pricing starting at $299 for the first month.

Caliway Biopharma (Jul 2025): Received FDA clearance for SUPREME-01 Phase 3 trial of CBL-514, targeting localized fat reduction.

Laekna (Jun 2025): Filed IND for LAE103, an ActRIIB antibody for sarcopenic obesity, complementing its ActRII portfolio.

Levita Magnetics (Jun 2025): FDA cleared its Magnetic Surgical System with MARS® for minimally invasive bariatric and hernia repair procedures.

Eli Lilly (May 2025): Zepbound trial data showed a superior benefit-risk profile vs. Wegovy, with greater weight loss and comparable safety.

Novo Nordisk (Apr 2025): Expanded access to Wegovy® (2.4 mg) via telehealth partnerships with Hims & Hers, LifeMD, and Ro; prescriptions fulfilled by CenterWell Pharmacy.

Northstrive Biosciences (Apr 2025): Received FDA feedback supporting advancement of EL-22 with GLP-1 combinations into Phase 2 trials.

Palatin Technologies (Mar 2025): Gained orphan drug designation for PL7737, an oral MC4R activator, for LEPR deficiency-related obesity.

Ascletis Pharma (Mar 2025): Reported positive Phase Ib results for ASC47, showing favorable pharmacokinetics and weight loss. Novo Nordisk (Mar 2025): Launched NovoCare® Pharmacy, offering direct-to-patient access to Wegovy® at $499/month, following resolution of supply shortages.

Market Impact and Obesity Patient Population

According to DelveInsight's Obesity Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report , there are significant unmet medical needs, with the United States accounting for the highest number of total prevalent cases of obesity among the 7MM in 2023. The condition affects millions globally, with 2.5 billion adults (18 years or older) being overweight as of 2022, with 890 million classified as obese.

Obesity is recognized as a chronic disease characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, which increases the risk of various health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders. The condition results from a combination of genetic, behavioral, environmental, and hormonal factors, with adult patients constituting the maximum number of cases seeking help in 2023.

The FDA-approved obesity treatments include XENICAL (orlistat), QSYMIA (phentermine-topiramate), CONTRAVE (naltrexone-bupropion), SAXENDA (liraglutide), WEGOVY (semaglutide), IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), and ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide). Among all therapies, WEGOVY and ZEPBOUND are estimated to generate the highest revenue and are anticipated to achieve prominent market share by 2034.

Download the Obesity Market report to understand which other factors are driving the therapeutic market @ Obesity Market Trends .

Generic Saxenda Treatment Approach and Market Access

Teva's generic liraglutide represents a major shift in obesity treatment accessibility, offering the first-ever generic GLP-1 option for weight management. Liraglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated in combination with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long-term.

The generic version is indicated for adults with obesity or overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, and pediatric patients (12-17 years) with obesity and a weight greater than 60kg. Unlike newer GLP-1 products that require weekly injections, liraglutide has a shorter half-life, requiring daily injection, but offers significantly lower pricing as a generic alternative.

"With this approval, and by launching a generic for Saxenda (liraglutide injection), we will provide patients in the U.S. the first ever generic GLP-1 product specifically indicated for weight loss," said Ernie Richardsen, SVP, Head of U.S. Commercial Generics at Teva. This marks Teva's fifth first-to-market generic entry in 2025 and represents an important addition to its diverse complex generics portfolio.

Clinical Validation and Market Positioning

Saxenda had annual sales of $165 million as of June 2025, representing a significant but smaller market compared to newer GLP-1 products like Wegovy and Zepbound. However, the generic entry could significantly expand market access by offering a more affordable alternative in a market where branded GLP-1 products typically cost around $1,000 per month.

Recent safety considerations have highlighted the importance of comprehensive patient management. Studies published in June 2024 revealed significant declines in bone density among patients taking Saxenda, affecting the hips, spine, and forearm. The data showed that bone mass density decreased with liraglutide alone but not in combination with exercise, supporting the recommendation to combine exercise with obesity medications.

Clinical evidence demonstrates that liraglutide shares over 97% sequence homology with human-derived GLP-1 and works by mimicking natural GLP-1 hormone to stimulate satiety and delay gastric emptying. While requiring daily injection compared to weekly alternatives, the generic pricing advantage could make it accessible to previously underserved patient populations.

Obesity Treatment Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

Teva's generic Saxenda enters a rapidly evolving competitive landscape dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, who currently hold duopoly status in the GLP-1 obesity market. The current obesity treatment ecosystem includes established therapies such as orlistat (XENICAL), phentermine-topiramate (QSYMIA), naltrexone-bupropion (CONTRAVE), and newer GLP-1 products WEGOVY and ZEPBOUND.

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound are working to maintain market dominance as competition approaches, with both companies implementing strategies to protect their market positions. However, the introduction of generic alternatives represents a significant threat to pricing power in a market where current list prices create accessibility barriers for many patients.

The broader competitive ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP market estimated at $36.8 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $138 billion by 2031. In this environment, weight loss medications accounted for $9.3 billion (25%) of GLP-1 costs in 2023, with this percentage expected to shift toward obesity indications as utilization trends continue.

Explore the Obesity Drug Battle: GLP-1 vs. other emerging therapies. Discover how these breakthrough Obesity therapies compare in efficacy, safety, cost, and market impact @ Obesity Drugs Market .

Emerging Obesity Pipeline Therapies

The obesity pipeline includes over 80 clinical-stage assets dominated by GLP-1 receptor agonists, with combinations of GLP-1 with other entero-pancreatic hormones showing enhanced weight loss potential. Key emerging therapies include oral semaglutide (Novo Nordisk) in Phase III development and survodutide (Boehringer Ingelheim), a dual GCGR/GLP-1 agonist advancing to Phase III.

Next-generation combination therapies are approaching weight loss levels comparable to bariatric surgery, with triple agonists like retatrutide targeting GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptors showing potential for more than 25% total body weight loss. Other promising candidates include cagrisema (GLP-1/amylin RA) and various oral GLP-1 formulations seeking to provide effective weight loss with greater convenience.

Viking Therapeutics announced the initiation of Phase 3 VANQUISH studies for VK2735, a dual GLP-1/GIP agonist, targeting enrollment of approximately 4,500 adults with obesity. The pipeline also includes novel mechanisms beyond GLP-1, such as bimagrumab for improving body composition during weight loss and MC4R agonists for genetic forms of obesity.

Furthermore, patent expirations for major GLP-1 products are approaching, with generics expected in India, Canada, and Brazil by 2026, followed by U.S. market entry in 2031-32. This timeline suggests Teva's early entry with generic Saxenda provides a strategic advantage in establishing generic GLP-1 market presence ahead of major patent cliffs.

Discover more Obesity pipeline therapies and the clinical development progress they are making @ Obesity Clinical Pipeline .

Industry Expert Perspective

Clinical experts emphasize the significance of improved market access through generic alternatives. "The approval of generic Saxenda represents a fundamental shift toward democratizing access to GLP-1 therapies," commented leading obesity specialists. "By providing the first generic option in this class, Teva addresses critical cost barriers that have limited patient access to proven obesity treatments."

Healthcare economists note that "generic competition in the GLP-1 space could accelerate broader adoption of pharmacotherapy for obesity management," particularly as healthcare systems struggle with the budget impact of high-cost branded alternatives. The introduction of more affordable options may also "reduce reliance on off-label use of diabetes-indicated GLP-1 products for weight management."

Learn more about what other Industry experts are saying about GLP-1 generic approval and how it will impact the Obesity treatment market @ Key Opinion Leaders on Obesity Market .

Looking Forward

Teva's generic Saxenda launch represents the beginning of a new era in obesity pharmacotherapy accessibility and demonstrates the potential for generic competition to expand treatment reach in previously cost-prohibitive therapeutic areas. DelveInsight's analysts predict that this approval signals the start of broader generic competition in the GLP-1 space, with significant implications for market dynamics and patient access over the coming decade.

As the obesity epidemic continues to escalate globally, with 2.5 billion adults being overweight and 890 million classified as obese, the need for accessible treatment options becomes increasingly critical. Teva's pioneering entry into generic GLP-1 therapies may pave the way for similar innovations in other underserved therapeutic areas while potentially reshaping pricing dynamics in one of pharmaceutical industry's fastest-growing markets.

The success of this launch could influence healthcare policy discussions around obesity treatment coverage and establish precedents for the generic development of complex biologics, ultimately benefiting millions of patients who previously couldn't access life-changing obesity treatments due to cost barriers.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Obesity

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Obesity

4. Obesity Market Overview at a Glance

5. Obesity: Disease Background and Overview

6. Obesity Patient Journey

7. Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Obesity Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Obesity Treatment

11. Obesity Marketed Products

12. Obesity Emerging Therapies

13. Obesity: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Obesity

17. KOL Views

18. Obesity Market Drivers

19. Obesity Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare intelligence company providing comprehensive market research, epidemiological analysis, and strategic consulting services to pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare organizations worldwide. With deep expertise in rare diseases, oncology, and therapeutic area analysis, DelveInsight empowers clients with actionable intelligence for informed decision-making.