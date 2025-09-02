JMD Participates In Arabchina Cooperation Forum In Yinchuan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 2 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) took part in the meteorological cooperation forum at the China-Arab States Expo held on August 28–29 in Yinchuan, China, alongside directors of meteorological agencies from several Arab countries.According to a statement released Tuesday, the forum discussed future challenges facing the sector amid increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events linked to climate change, including floods, droughts, heatwaves and dust storms. It also explored ways to strengthen Arab–China cooperation in the field.On the sidelines of the forum, JMD Director Raed Al-Khatib held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, agreeing to launch a joint research and development program for the "MAZU" early warning system. The initiative aims to enhance Jordan's national capabilities in forecasting extreme weather and climate risks using artificial intelligence, thereby improving protection of lives and property.The two sides also agreed to expand training cooperation, with China's Meteorological Administration (CMA) providing two specialized courses for Jordan in early warning and monitoring and predicting severe weather systems.The forum included the Chinese Meteorological Director, the head of the World Meteorological Organization, and directors from Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Libya, the UAE and Comoros.The "MAZU" early warning system, launched in July by the CMA in cooperation with the World Meteorological Organization, is a global initiative supporting countries in addressing natural disasters and climate change.