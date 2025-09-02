GJU Hosts First Technology Research And Innovation Park

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 2 (Petra) – The German Jordanian University (GJU) on Tuesday held the inaugural Technology Research and Innovation Park (TRIP) under the theme "Enhancing Research, Development and Industrial Collaboration for a Competitive Jordan," attended by leading academic, industrial and policy figures, as well as representatives from the public and private sectors.The forum, organized in partnership with the Innovative Private Sector Development Project implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), aligns with the university's vision to strengthen Jordan's competitiveness locally and globally through innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable economic development in line with the national economic modernization agenda.Wael Al-Armouti, general controller of companies, highlighted the forum's role in fostering communication among national institutions, promoting innovation and scientific research, and linking the industrial sector with academia.During the event, a number of memoranda of understanding were signed between the university and the Jordan Economic Forum, the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Roya TV, and a joint initiative between the King Abdullah II Design and Development Burea (KADDB) and Al-Hussein Technical University. The agreements aim to enhance the capabilities of the university's technology complex, support collaboration among industry, universities and government, accelerate commercialization of research, and build a national entrepreneurship ecosystem.University President Dr. Ala'addeen Al-Halhouli emphasized the institution's commitment to innovation-driven development and impactful research initiatives, expressing gratitude to all participating entities for supporting the university's vision in entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic modernization.The forum concluded with a tour of the TRIP laboratories and R&D company pavilions, showcasing the latest achievements and technologies.Additionally, Khalid Al-Salem, president of Jordan University of Science and Technology, signed memoranda of understanding with the German Jordanian University, Al-Hussein Technical University, and national institutions during the forum. Al-Salem stressed the importance of building strategic partnerships with higher education institutions, the industrial sector, and government agencies to provide an advanced research environment aligned with national priorities and societal needs.He noted these partnerships aim to enhance collaboration between universities, industry, and government, accelerate the translation of scientific research into practical applications, and develop a competitive national entrepreneurship ecosystem.