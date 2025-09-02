Leni Alston Calls For Compassionate Healthcare Guidance As Patient Confusion Soars

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a candid new interview, respected healthcare marketer Leni Alston is sounding the alarm about the growing confusion faced by families trying to access appropriate care. Drawing from years of hands-on experience, Alston is encouraging professionals and everyday citizens alike to take a more human approach to healthcare navigation - especially for vulnerable communities.







“People aren't just making decisions - they're making decisions in crisis,” says Alston in the interview.“If you don't offer them clarity and honesty, you're failing them when they need you most.”

Alston's call for change comes amid alarming data: a 2024 Kaiser Family Foundation report found that nearly 70% of Americans feel overwhelmed when trying to understand care options for loved ones. In underserved populations, that number climbs even higher.

For Alston, the answer isn't just better systems - it's better human connection.

“I don't see families as clients. They're people. Real people. And I treat them that way - with time, explanation, and no pressure,” she explains.“Healthcare marketing should be about support, not sales.”

Beyond her professional work, Alston is also deeply involved in grassroots community outreach. She regularly cooks and delivers meals, groceries, and clothing to local independent living facilities in Las Vegas, especially when staff or residents reach out for help.

“Sometimes you just need to show up,” she says.“It doesn't have to be big. But it has to be real.”

This grounded, practical approach is what's resonating with both professionals and families alike. In the interview, Alston advocates for clear boundaries in the industry - choosing not to work with group or care homes that may lack transparency - while urging others to remain informed and compassionate.

A Broader Message: What You Can Do

Alston's message is simple but powerful: support doesn't always require a title. Whether you're a healthcare worker, family member, or community neighbour, there are everyday actions that make a difference:



Educate yourself on local healthcare resources before you need them

Offer your time to someone struggling with a care decision - even listening helps

Get involved with local food drives, clothing donations, or community outreach Be present - whether through a kind word, a home-cooked meal, or helping with transport to appointments

“You don't need a marketing degree to show care,” says Alston.“You just need to pay attention - and act when you can.”

As more families face a maze of options in healthcare, Alston hopes to shift the focus from polished branding to real-world help. Her leadership is not about grand gestures, but about showing up - with clarity, empathy, and action.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Leni Alston

Leni Alston is a Las Vegas–based healthcare marketing professional known for her integrity, empathy, and commitment to patient-centred support. With a strong foundation in community outreach and a personal philosophy rooted in Filipino values of care and service, she works closely with families navigating difficult care decisions and is an active advocate for transparent, people-first healthcare communication.