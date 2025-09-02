CORRECTION- AFREXIMBANK: Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 AFRICA24 - An Exceptional Coverage
From 4 to 10 September 2025 in Algiers (Algeria), the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) will take place in the Algerian capital, under the theme“Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA.” Organized by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, this fair stands as a major strategic platform to boost intra-African trade, attract investments, and strengthen continental integration.
This edition will bring together more than 1,600 exhibitors, 35,000 participants, and delegations from 75 countries, with an expected business volume exceeding USD 44 billion. It will highlight key sectors such as innovation, value-added industrialization, technology, creative industries, automotive, youth, and women in business.
IATF, a Driver of Transformation
The stakes of IATF 2025 are of the highest importance. The event aims to support the rise of a truly unified African market, backed by the power of 1.4 billion consumers and a combined GDP of more than USD 3.4 trillion. It also seeks to promote deeper economic integration under the AfCFTA, through the signing of concrete trade agreements and the organization of strategic sectoral forums.
Beyond trade exchanges, IATF 2025 will showcase African innovations in key areas such as technology, agriculture, sustainable industry, and creativity. Special focus will be placed on the inclusion of youth, women, and entrepreneurs, whose dynamism remains a key driver of the continent's economic transformation.
Africa24's 360° Editorial Coverage
Africa24, the leading digital and TV pan-African media group, is deploying a comprehensive audiovisual and digital coverage to bring IATF 2025 to life:
-
Live broadcasts of opening sessions, sectoral panels, ministerial forums, and exhibition zones.
Exclusive interviews with Heads of State, business leaders, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, and young leaders.
Immersive reports from country and company pavilions, Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), Automotive Show, Youth and Women in Trade Programmes, and Investment Deal Rooms.
In-depth analysis on AfCFTA prospects, green industrial transformation, and value addition across Africa.
Follow IATF 2025 with Africa24
Experience every highlight of this continental event live, on replay, or on demand:
-
AFRICA24 in French (Channel 249) and AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) on Canal+Afrique
MyAfrica24 app (Google Play)
Website with exclusive reports, analyses, interviews, and special features.
With Africa24 Group: Together, Let's Transform Africa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.
Contact:
Communication Department – Africa24 Group
Gaëlle Stella Oyono
Email: ...
Tel: +237 694 90 99 88
Follow us:
@ africa24tv
About Africa24 Group:
Founded in 2009, Africa24 is the first TV and digital media group dedicated to Africa. It offers four HD channels broadcasting 24/7 (news, sports, creativity) and the HD streaming platform MyAfrica24. Carried by major international operators (Canal+, Orange, etc.), Africa24 reaches more than 80 million households and gathers over 8 million digital subscribers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment