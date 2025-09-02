California Water Service Increases Rebates On Water-Efficient Devices To Encourage Customers To Save Water Every Day
Rebates with increased incentives include:
- Residential high-efficiency toilets, now up to $150 Residential high-efficiency clothes washers, now up to $500 Residential lawn-to-garden conversions, now up to $5 per square foot Commercial high-efficiency toilets, now up to $200 Commercial high-efficiency urinals, now up to $300 Commercial lawn-to-garden conversions, now up to $3 per square foot
Rebate funds are limited in each Cal Water district. Customers can visit and sign into their free, online customer account to see which rebates are still available in their local service area.
“Beyond our commitment to delivering safe, clean, reliable water to those we serve, we are dedicated to both providing excellent value to our customers and being a responsible steward of our limited, natural resource,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Chairman and CEO.“One way we accomplish these priorities is by offering robust water conservation programs that help our customers save water and money at the same time.”
About California Water Service
California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2.1 million people statewide through 499,400 service connections. Cal Water's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's 1,200 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and one of the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .
Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment