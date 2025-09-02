Dow Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses October 28, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dow Inc. ("Dow" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOW) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Dow investors have until October 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Dow, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of materials science solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications.

The Dow class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dow overstated its ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds and maintain the financial flexibility necessary to support its dividend; and (ii) Dow understated the scope and severity of these headwinds' negative impacts on its business and financial condition, particularly regarding competitive and pricing pressures, weakening global sales and demand, and oversupply in Dow's global markets.

The lawsuit further alleges that on June 23, 2025, BMO Capital downgraded its recommendation on Dow to“Underperform” from“Market Perform” and cut its price target to $22.00 per share from $29.00, citing sustained weakness in key end markets and mounting pressure on Dow's dividend. On this news, Dow's stock price fell more than 3%.

Then, on July 24, 2025, Dow reported a Q2 2025 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.42, far worse than analyst expectations of approximately $0.17 to $0.18 per share, and net sales of $10.1 billion, a 7.3% year-over-year decline, missing consensus estimates by $130 million. These results reflected declines across all operating segments. Defendant CEO Jim Fitterling attributed the disappointing performance to“the lower-for-longer earnings environment that our industry is facing, amplified by recent trade and tariff uncertainties,” while also warning of oversupply from new market entrants exporting at“anti-competitive economics.”

Dow also disclosed that it was cutting its dividend in half, from $0.70 per share to $0.35 per share, citing the need for“financial flexibility amidst a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment.” Following this news, Dow's stock price declined by more than 17%, according to the complaint.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising