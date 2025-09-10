Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Paul Mwebaze

Paul Mwebaze


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Economist at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Profile Articles Activity

Paul Mwebaze is an economist and project manager for the Sustainably Colocating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems (SCAPES) project, studying the economic balance between agricultural and photovoltaic systems. SCAPES is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mwebaze holds a master's and Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics and is an active member of the International Association of Environmental and Resource Economists.

Experience
  • –present Research Scientist at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

The Conversation

MENAFN02092025000199003603ID1110006097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search