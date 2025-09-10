Paul Mwebaze
-
Research Economist at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment,
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Paul Mwebaze is an economist and project manager for the Sustainably Colocating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems (SCAPES) project, studying the economic balance between agricultural and photovoltaic systems. SCAPES is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mwebaze holds a master's and Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics and is an active member of the International Association of Environmental and Resource Economists.Experience
-
–present
Research Scientist at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
