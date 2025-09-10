Paul Mwebaze is an economist and project manager for the Sustainably Colocating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems (SCAPES) project, studying the economic balance between agricultural and photovoltaic systems. SCAPES is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mwebaze holds a master's and Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics and is an active member of the International Association of Environmental and Resource Economists.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.