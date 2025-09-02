India's Power Demand Peaks At Record 2,29,715 MW In August 2025, Consumption Exceeds 1.5 Lakh MU: NLDC

MENAFN - KNN India)India's electricity demand surged to an all-time high of 2,29,715 MW in August 2025, with total energy supplied during the month crossing 1.50 lakh million units (MU), according to data from the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

The average peak demand met in August stood at 2,15,314 MW, while average daily energy met was around 4,854 MU.

The highest demand of the month was recorded on August 7, when consumption touched 2,29,715 MW, setting a new benchmark for the power sector.

The data also showed consistent peaks above the 2.2 lakh MW level across multiple days in the first half of the month, reflecting both seasonal factors and stronger economic activity.

Total energy supplied in August stood at 1,50,472 MU.

India's power sector has seen a steady rise in demand through 2025, with record highs already registered in June and July.

The trend underscores the dual challenge of ensuring uninterrupted supply to consumers while managing grid stability amid the rapid integration of renewable energy sources.

(KNN Bureau)