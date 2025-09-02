MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Corporation Invests in Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a US Fusion Energy Start-up from MIT

Massachusetts, USA, September 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC”) is pleased to announce its participation in a third-party allotment of shares by Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC (Headquarter: Massachusetts, USA, Representative: Bob Mumgaard,“CFS”), a fusion energy start-up originating from MIT *1. This investment was made in collaboration with a consortium of 12 Japanese companies *2 (“Japanese Consortium”). In the field of fusion energy, this investment builds on MC's previous investment in Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd., announced on May 17, 2023.

*1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology

*2 MC, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., JERA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., JGC, Development Bank of Japan, Inc., NTT Corporation, Fujikura Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Fusion energy is produced when two light nuclei, typically deuterium and tritium, collide to form a single heavier nucleus, helium. This is the same process that powers the Sun and other stars. Since no carbon dioxide is emitted during power generation and the fuel is abundantly available in seawater, fusion offers an almost inexhaustible energy source. A small amount of fuel can produce a tremendous amount of energy. Fusion is gaining global attention as a next-generation energy source that supports decarbonization and ensures a stable energy supply. In June 2025, the Japanese government revised its“Fusion Energy Innovation Strategy,” which outlines the development and promotion of fusion energy. This policy aims to position Japan as a global leader in power generation by the 2030s.







CFS, a spin-off company of MIT, is the world's leading and largest private fusion company, utilizing the magnetic confinement system (tokamak type) *3. The company plans to build the world's first commercial fusion power plant "ARC" in Virginia in the United States, with the intent of generating electricity in the early 2030s. In June of this year, CFS announced that it signed a power purchase agreement with Google for 200 megawatts of electricity from its first ARC power plant.

The Japanese Consortium will acquire technical and commercial expertise in policy, regulatory, and the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of ARC from CFS's commercialization projects in the United States. In addition, each consortium company will bring together its know-how and expertise and aspire to expedite the commercialization and industrialization of fusion energy power generation in Japan.

The collaboration between the Japanese Consortium and CFS is consistent with the Japan – U.S. joint partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of fusion energy power generation in Japan and the United States, and represents a strong commitment and growing momentum toward the early realization of commercialization in both countries.

*3 A torus-shaped fusion energy device that uses a strong magnetic field to confine ultra-high temperature plasma

Through this investment, MC seeks to acquire cutting-edge knowledge in fusion energy and contribute to both decarbonization and a stable energy supply by leveraging its extensive networks and industrial capabilities to support the practical application of fusion technologies.

Materiality

Based on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. While continuously creating Shared Value guided by the Materiality, a set of crucial societal issues, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to“Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually”, this project's activities particularly support "Contributing to Decarbonized Societies",“Promoting Stable, Sustainable Societies and Lifestyles” and“Utilizing Innovation to Address Societal Needs”.

Inquiry Recipient

Mitsubishi Corporation

Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171

Source: Mitsubishi CorporationSectors: Alternative Energy