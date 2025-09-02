Kremlin aide states no decision has been made to have trilateral summit
(MENAFN) A Kremlin aide has confirmed that no agreement has been reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump regarding a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky or a potential trilateral summit.
Speculation about a Putin-Zelensky encounter followed Trump’s discussions with Putin in Alaska, after which the US leader said he had “begun the arrangements” for such a meeting, which could later include a three-way summit.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China on Monday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that while Putin and Trump discussed enhancing the negotiating teams for direct Moscow-Kiev talks, no formal decision had been made. “What the press reports is not what we agreed on. They often talk about a trilateral meeting, about a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, but there was no agreement on this between Putin and Trump,” Ushakov said. He added that the US delegation had promised proposals after the Alaska meeting, but none have been submitted yet, and the issue remains under discussion.
Ushakov also noted that the Ukraine conflict was a central topic in Putin’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO summit, though he did not provide details.
Earlier, Putin expressed appreciation for efforts by strategic partners to end hostilities and said he would brief them on his discussions with Trump. He emphasized that any Ukraine peace deal would only succeed if “the root causes of the crisis… \[are] eliminated,” reiterating that one major factor was the West’s “attempts to drag Ukraine into NATO, which represent a direct threat to Russia’s security.”
