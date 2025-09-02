500 Houses Suffer Damage In Heavy Rains, Flash Floods In J & K's Doda
Jammu- As many as 500 houses have suffered damage due to heavy rains and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, with relief and rehabilitation operations underway in the affected areas to restore essential supplies and road networks.
“A total of 50 houses have been fully damaged, 100 houses severely damaged, and 350 residential buildings partially damaged. Fourteen animals have lost their lives, and five human lives were lost,” Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh said on Monday.
Singh, who is overseeing the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas of the district, said,“We have credited Rs 4 lakh compensation to each of the affected families.”
He said that the heavy rains that occurred from August 25 to 27 in Doda resulted in major losses and damages.
“The entire administration went from home to home, monitoring and assessing the situation at the grassroots level. Normal life is being brought back on track,” he said.
