Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zakat Affairs Department Provides Medical Assistance To 102 Patients In 2025 First Half


2025-09-02 03:02:14
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that 102 patients in Qatar benefited from medical assistance during the first half of 2025.

The support was extended in line with the department's commitment to preserving lives and helping those in need, in accordance with Sharia provisions and approved regulations, and in cooperation with medical institutions across the country.

Head of the Zakat Services Section Youssef Hassan Al-Hammadi explained that the assistance reached patients across several healthcare institutions. A total of 52 patients received support through Hamad Medical Corporation, 30 patients were assisted through the Qatar Diabetes Association, 12 patients benefited from Sidra Medicine, while 8 patients were supported through private hospitals and health centers.

Al-Hammadi emphasized that treating patients is among the department's top priorities. He noted that assistance covers a wide range of needs, such as surgical operations, medication, specialist consultations, medical equipment, prosthetics, insulin pumps, ventilators, hearing aids, and medical footwear.

