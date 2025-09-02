Centralised Platform Launched To Connect Businesses With Facilities Management Providers Across The UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new digital platform has been launched in the United Kingdom to serve as a central hub for the facilities management (FM) industry, connecting service providers with businesses seeking reliable solutions. The initiative comes at a time when the demand for integrated FM services-covering commercial cleaning , maintenance, security, waste management, and more-is growing rapidly across the UK.The directory has been designed to simplify the search for trusted facilities management partners, offering businesses a streamlined way to discover and connect with contractors, suppliers, and service specialists. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, the platform provides a comprehensive listing of FM companies across multiple regions, allowing organizations to make informed decisions based on their specific needs.Industry experts note that the UK facilities management market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing outsourcing trends and a growing emphasis on compliance, sustainability, and cost efficiency. By creating a dedicated space where service providers and clients can engage, the platform is positioned to play a pivotal role in strengthening the FM ecosystem.The platform also highlights best practices, industry news, and insights into evolving FM trends, aiming to support both SMEs and large organizations in enhancing operational efficiency. For service providers, it offers increased visibility, credibility, and opportunities to connect with businesses nationwide.A spokesperson for the initiative commented:“Facilities management is at the heart of operational excellence for every business. This platform has been developed to bring the industry together, making it easier for companies to find the right partners while supporting service providers in showcasing their expertise.”

