SYZMIK Sports Announced As An IFAF Technical Partner To Advance Head Health And Safety In Flag Football

Ashlea Klam competing with Team USA Flag Football, wearing SYZMIK Sports headgear.

Team Brasil Flag Football athletes wearing SYZMIK headgear in international play.

SYZMIK Sports and IFAF announce a long-term partnership to set global benchmarks for athlete safety and performance in flag football.

HUNT VALLEY, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SYZMIK Sports and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) have announced a long-term partnership to drive new global standards for head health and safety in flag football . The collaboration underscores SYZMIK's commitment to athlete protection and marks a milestone in IFAF's mission to safeguard the well-being and performance of players worldwide.Through this partnership, SYZMIK will serve as IFAF's official technical partner, bringing its expertise in soft shell headgear and athlete protection to one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Together, the two organizations will focus on advancing research, setting safety benchmarks, and equipping federations worldwide with evidence-based guidance.Key areas of collaboration will include:- Research and data analysis to study concussion frequency, prevention, and mitigation, with emphasis on equipment design, rule evolution, and athlete education.- Global best practices shared with IFAF's member federations to support improved safety standards at all levels of the game.- Development of homologated headgear standards for IFAF competitions, ensuring rigorous protection while allowing athletes flexibility and choice.Flag football is set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, and the sport's global growth has sparked greater attention to player safety. SYZMIK and IFAF's collaboration is designed to ensure that, as participation rises, the standards for protection rise alongside it.“We are proud to be partnering with IFAF in a collaboration focused on research and development that will set new benchmarks for player safety in one of the fastest growing sports in the world, Flag Football,” said Steve Arzoni, CEO of SYZMIK Sports.“SYZMIK Sports was created to protect athletes through innovation, and together with IFAF, we can translate that vision into global standards that benefit players at every level.”​​Pierre Trochet, President of IFAF, added:“At IFAF, the safety and well-being of our athletes is our highest priority. This partnership with SYZMIK Sports is a further demonstration of how we continue to invest in innovation, research, and collaboration to strengthen protections for players across all formats and at every level of the game. Flag Football rightly enjoys a reputation as a safe, fun and youth-friendly discipline and, as it continues to experience extraordinary growth around the world, we will work with SYZMIK Sports to stay ahead of the game, ensuring all athletes benefit from the best global practices and technologies supporting player safety.”About SYZMIK Sports:SYZMIK Sports is an award-winning sports technology company advancing soft shell headgear technology and head health research. With a mission to protect athletes through innovation, SYZMIK partners with leading organizations and researchers to redefine safety standards across non-contact sports.

