Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE gears up for Asianet Onam 2025 celebrations at Silicon Central Mall


2025-09-02 02:09:53
(MENAFN- matrix dubai) Dubai, UAE, 29th August 2025: Asianet Middle East is set to celebrate Onam 2025 at Silicon Central Mall on Saturday, August 30, with an evening of traditional performances, competitions, and family fun. The event will be hosted by Nimmy Sandeep, well known for her vibrant personality and strong rapport with the Malayali community in the UAE. The celebration recreates the warmth and spirit of Onam just like back home.

Celebrity couple Mithun Ramesh and Lakshmi Menon will be the chief guests, adding star power to the celebrations and sharing in the festive spirit of the occasion. Featuring all the familiar traditions of the festival, this celebration includes colorful pookkalams, a payasam competition, and an Onam procession with Maveli. Visitors can also look forward to Shinkarimelam, fun games for families, and the graceful Thiruvathra dance performance, which will bring Kerala’s heritage to life on stage, with an elegant fashion show that will bring a touch of glamour to the evening.

Asianet Onam 2025 promises a lively evening of music, dance, tradition, and festive cheer, offering the community a chance to come together and celebrate the season.
The programme begins at 6 pm, followed by Shinkarimelam and the announcement of competition winners. The event also includes interactive games, two rounds of fashion show, and cultural highlights that will keep the audience entertained until the closing Panchavadyam performance


MENAFN02092025008259014260ID1110003844

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search