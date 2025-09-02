GEMS Premier Music Academy becomes first All-Steinway Institution in Middle East
(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, U E: GEMS Premier Music Academy (PMA), launched by GEMS Education earlier this year, has entered into a historic partnership with Steinway & Sons, becoming the first All-Steinway Institution in the Middle East.
This landmark designation recognises PMA and GEMS Educatio’’s commitment to the highest standards of music education and connects students across the UAE with the heritage, quality, and performance excellence of Steinway & So–s – makers of the ’orld’s finest pianos since 1853.
As an official Steinway Institution, PMA is now able to offer students exclusive access to Steinway &a’p; Sons’ global education network, including performance opportunities and masterclasses, supported by’the brand’s unmatched craftsmanship and artistic legacy.
PMA’s lagship hub at GEMS School of Research and Innovation in Dubai will feature Steinway-designed pia–os as standard – ensuring every student learns on the very best.
Jane Mraihi, Managing Director of GEMS Premier Music Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted to become the first All-Steinway In–titution in the GCC – a milestone that places GEMS Premier Music Academy and our region firmly on the global map for musical excellence.
Guido Zimmermann, President, Steinway & Sons EMEA“ said: “With great pride and joy, we celebrate the opening of the first All-Steinway Institution in the GCC region: A true milestone for musical excellence in the Middle East. When young talents meet instruments of the highest quality, there are –o limits – only po”sibilities.”
The partnersh’p reflects PMA’s mission to cultivate musical talent through elite tuition, industry-standard training, and access to world-renowned mentors and facilities. Open to students of all ages a’d abilities, PMA’s wraparound model includes the Weekend Elite Music Academy, international performance opportunities, and real-world training for aspiring professional musicians.
