Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For 2 September

2025-09-02 02:06:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while two currencies dropped down compared to August 31.

The official rate for $1 is 577,314 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,481 rials. On August 31, the euro was priced at 671,617 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 2

Rial on August 31

1 US dollar

USD

577,314

574,773

1 British pound

GBP

781,832

776,255

1 Swiss franc

CHF

720,256

717,949

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,442

60,739

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,778

57,147

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,501

89,944

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,563

6,518

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,199

156,507

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,888,947

1,881,380

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,721

203,398

100 Japanese yen

JPY

391,972

390,900

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,042

73,722

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,499,953

1,493,015

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

419,654

418,162

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,666

338,685

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,774

32,568

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,042

13,980

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,163

7,171

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,603

153,273

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,099

43,876

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,312

375,833

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,950

153,273

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,535,410

1,528,652

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,473

447,674

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,087

472,588

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,136

19,036

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,303

407,168

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,805

106,044

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,906

80,596

100 Thai baht

THB

1,786,024

1,779,037

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,637

136,077

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,303

413,942

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

814,625

810,681

1 euro

EUR

675,481

671,617

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,182

106,754

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,346

213,460

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,143

35,051

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,437

8,399

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,061

169,975

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,585

337,931

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,009,601

1,005,939

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,634

60,952

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,634

163,771

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,894

3,889

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,475 rials and $1 costs 719,185 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,965 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,237 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.03–1.06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21–1.24 million rials.

MENAFN02092025000187011040ID1110003810

