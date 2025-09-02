Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For 2 September
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 2
|
Rial on August 31
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
577,314
|
574,773
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
781,832
|
776,255
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
720,256
|
717,949
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,442
|
60,739
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
57,778
|
57,147
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
90,501
|
89,944
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,563
|
6,518
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
157,199
|
156,507
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,888,947
|
1,881,380
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,721
|
203,398
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
391,972
|
390,900
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,042
|
73,722
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,499,953
|
1,493,015
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
419,654
|
418,162
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
340,666
|
338,685
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,774
|
32,568
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,042
|
13,980
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,163
|
7,171
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
158,603
|
153,273
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,099
|
43,876
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
378,312
|
375,833
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
153,950
|
153,273
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,535,410
|
1,528,652
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
449,473
|
447,674
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
475,087
|
472,588
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,136
|
19,036
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
275
|
274
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
414,303
|
407,168
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
106,805
|
106,044
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,906
|
80,596
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,786,024
|
1,779,037
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
136,637
|
136,077
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
414,303
|
413,942
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
814,625
|
810,681
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
675,481
|
671,617
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
107,182
|
106,754
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
214,346
|
213,460
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,143
|
35,051
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,437
|
8,399
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
171,061
|
169,975
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
339,585
|
337,931
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,009,601
|
1,005,939
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,634
|
60,952
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
164,634
|
163,771
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,894
|
3,889
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,475 rials and $1 costs 719,185 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,965 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,237 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.03–1.06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21–1.24 million rials.
