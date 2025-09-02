World Liberty Financial Aims To Boost Token Value With Buyback Initiative

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %WorldLibertyFinancial (CRYPTO: $WLFI), a rising player in the decentralized finance (%DeFi ) and digital asset ecosystem, has unveiled a new buyback program designed to reward long-term token holders. The initiative aims to reinforce investor confidence while reducing circulating supply, ultimately driving greater stability and value for the WLFI token.

Under the proposal, WLFI would allocate a portion of its revenue streams, including transaction fees and investment returns, toward repurchasing tokens directly from the open market. These repurchased tokens would then be permanently removed from circulation, creating a deflationary effect intended to benefit committed holders.

The buyback program specifically targets investors who have demonstrated long-term commitment to the project. By focusing on holders who lock or stake their WLFI tokens for extended periods, the company seeks to cultivate a loyal community aligned with its mission of financial freedom, stability, and innovation.

Analysts note that buyback mechanisms are relatively rare in the cryptocurrency space, though they are well-established in traditional equity markets. By adapting this strategy, WLFI aims to distinguish itself from competitors while showcasing its dedication to sustainable growth.

Company executives emphasized that the program is still under review and subject to regulatory approval in key jurisdictions. However, the announcement has already sparked optimism among existing token holders, many of whom view the move as a sign of WLFI's maturity and long-term vision.

If successfully implemented, the buyback program could provide WLFI with a unique position in the digital asset sector, offering both value creation for investors and a roadmap toward long-term financial resilience.