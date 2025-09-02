Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses Of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration At Home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations call for gorging on delicious modaks, and actor Alia Bhatt is definitely making sure to treat her taste buds to sweets. On Monday evening, Alia posted a beautiful carousel showcasing how she and her family celebrated Ganesh Utsav this time. From giving a glimpse of her festive look to sharing her photo of gorging on modak, the 'Raazi' star added a vibrant touch to her Instagram feed with her latest Ganesh Chaturthi photo dump. In one of the pictures, Alia could be seen posing with her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor as they stand in front of Ganpati pandal decorated at their home.

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor bid farewell to Lord Ganesh during Ganpati Visarjan. They were also seen chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as they offered prayers before visarjan Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

