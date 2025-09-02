Orange Alert In Gurugram: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging, Schools Shift To Online Classes

Gurugram received over 100 millimetres of rainfall till Monday evening, causing waterlogging in various parts of the city and heavy traffic congestion, with people being stuck in a jam at National Highway 48 for hours on end. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory urging people to work from home, and schools have been instructed to conduct online classes as an orange alert has been issued with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 2 (Tuesday).

"In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory read.

Traffic was moving at a crawling pace at Gurgaon's Rajiv Chowk area, where vehicles, trucks, bikes, and cars alike navigated the waterlogged streets. Showing their frustration over waterlogging, Congress workers protested earlier against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for not managing the waterlogging following incessant rains in Gurugram.

"There is a government in the state under which Millennium City Centre has become 'Sink City'. This road, which connects the main roads of Gurugram, must be passed via boats within a few minutes of rain," said District Congress President (Rural) Vardhan Yadav during the protest.

The Congress workers took out a boat to show the condition of the streets after the rain, and shouted slogans, while the streets were filled with water. Earlier, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar conducted a late-night inspection of NH-48 and Sohna Road to assess the traffic and waterlogging situation, according to officials.

Posting the advisory on X, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) also appealed to people to cooperate with officials and follow guidelines. "The district administration appeals to the public to exercise caution in view of the weather conditions, avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, and follow the administration's guidelines," the Gurugram DC wrote on X. Notably, Delhi metro operations were also affected following incessant rainfall, including between Indraprastha Metro station to Barakhamba station in the blue line.

