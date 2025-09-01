Torrential Rains Continue To Lash Uttarakhand, Schools Shut In 10 Districts
The extreme weather conditions have prompted authorities to order the closure of schools in several districts as a precautionary measure.
"Very heavy rain/very intense to extremely intense spells of rain/heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/intense to very intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said in its forecast.
In view of the threat of cloudbursts, flash floods, and other hazards triggered by continuous downpours, all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar on Tuesday.
The risk of landslides and a sudden surge in water levels of rivers and streams remains high in the hilly regions.
The heavy rains have thrown life out of gear, disrupting both the mountains and the plains.
In Dehradun, the Tons River, flowing near the Minas motor road, has swollen dangerously. Once it descends into the plains after merging with the Yamuna, the water level rises sharply, creating a further threat of flooding.
Meanwhile, traffic has been badly hit as several stretches of the National Highway remain blocked due to landslides.
The Chamoli Police said that routes have been closed at multiple points, including Kanchan Ganga, Bhanerpani, Kameda, and between Kotdeep, Lolti, and Nasir Market Tharali to Lolti under the Thana Tharali area.
Moreover, considering the red and orange alerts issued by the Meteorological Department, the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra have been delayed until September 5.
The situation continues to remain precarious, and the authorities have urged people in vulnerable areas to stay cautious.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment