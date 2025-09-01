Industry Powerhouses Unite At 2025 TME Chinese Music Impact Summit To Propel Chinese Music Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) On August 23, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) successfully hosted the "2025 TME Chinese Music Impact Summit" in Macau. As the first annual international summit in China dedicated to providing exchange and collaboration opportunities for Chinese music's global expansion, the event was held under the theme "China to the World: The Sounds of Tomorrow." Through four in-depth roundtable discussions covering core topics including music creation, production, live performance, and international partnerships, the summit aimed to bring together global industry forces and enhance the worldwide impact of Chinese music.

Bridging Cultural Barriers: Music Creation and Production Pathways for Global Success

The world's thousands of languages have spawned an incredible diversity of musical cultures. The summit's opening panel, "Boundless Melodies: How Can Asian Music Resonate Globally", featured Branded Co-founder/CEO and Music Matters President Jasper Donat moderating a conversation between Chinese Vocal Powerhouse and Visionary Artist Tia Ray and Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, as they examined how Asian music can resonate globally.







In the "The Creative Code of Producers: Taking Great Music to the World" roundtable discussion, four-time Grammy Award-winning music producer Brian Kennedy joined Chinese Renowned Music Producer for Film, TV, Animation and Video Games and Member of TME Producer Alliance Yang Bingyin, alongside host Yang Ruotian. Together, they decoded the creative processes of top-tier producers and explored proven strategies for taking great music to the world.

Building a Global Collaborative Ecosystem to Empower New Voices and Elevate Their Global Impact

In the roundtable discussion "From C-Pop to the Asian New Wave: Cross-Border Synergy & Collaboration in the Music Industry", Senior Director, M&A and Ecosystem Department of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Allen Li, General Manager of Music and Liveshow Weibo lrene Wang, CEO, SM, Kakao Entertainment CHINA Sam Kim, Senior Director of Content Cooperation Department & Head of TME Producer Studio, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Wei Yang, and Senior Director of JOOX Content Operations and Label Director of Kugou Culture Sasa Liu came together to analyze new pathways for C-POP's global expansion.







For musicians, live performances serve as a crucial catalyst for establishing roots and achieving career breakthroughs. In the themed roundtable discussion "The Path to Global Stardom: How Tours Elevate Artists", Veteran booking agent and Executive Vice President of Wasserman Music Tom Windish, Founder of Simple Life Festival, President of StreetVoice, and Renowned Music Producer Jeff Chia, together with Group Vice President of TME, President of TME Content Cooperation, TME Distribution and TMElive, and Head Of TMEA/TIMA TC Pan, explored how music tours propel artists toward career advancement. The discussion was moderated by Hao Zhang, Director of Content Operation, Europe, Americas & SEA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group.







At the summit's conclusion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group joined forces with multiple global partners to unveil the "Project X" - the first-ever music promotion initiative targeting exceptional works and talent across the worldwide music landscape. This initiative will leverage super music stages combined with diversified resources including global and local promotion, empowering artists and their latest releases to capture expanded global market opportunities. The debut music stage under the "Project X" is currently in pre-production. Since its launch announcement, the "Project X" has generated considerable buzz and inquiries throughout the music industry, creating significant momentum across the sector.







Today, the global music landscape is witnessing unprecedented cultural convergence, with traditional geographical boundaries rapidly dissolving. As Chinese music gains significant global impact, it is establishing deeper integration with the global music ecosystem. Through the 2025 TME Chinese Music Impact Summit, TME seeks to bring together leading voices from the international music industry to advance Chinese music's global reach through strategic overseas distribution, collaborative ecosystem development, and targeted content localization initiatives. Looking ahead, TME remains committed to working alongside international industry partners to pioneer new collaboration frameworks, unlock cross-market synergies, and sustain the momentum of Chinese music's global breakthrough.