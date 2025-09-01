Former UN Scientist Exposes The Climate CO2 Hoax In New Book

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Climate CO2 Hoax – How Bankers Hijacked the Environment Movement"Mark Gerard Keenan argues global bankers hijacked environmentalism to serve mega-corporate interests and totalitarian politics.

Mark Gerard Keenan, a former scientist at the UK Government Department of Energy and Climate Change and the United Nations Environment, has released a bold new book, Climate CO2 Hoax – How Bankers Hijacked the Environment Movement . The book dismantles the United Nations–promoted“climate change is caused by carbon dioxide emissions” narrative; and presents testimony from renowned scientists who have exposed fake climate science, and fraudulent UN climate models.

The book draws from declarations signed by over 2,000 scientists and climate professionals worldwide who dispute the UN claim that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions significantly affect climate. These scientists assert that climate change is a natural process not driven by CO2 emissions; and that CO2 is not a pollutant, rather it is essential for plant life and photosynthesis.

Keenan contends that powerful financial interests tried to appropriate science as the basis for their authority and agenda; and have used CO2 as a leverage point to control human behaviour and push totalitarian-type polices. This agenda tries to convince the common people of the world to make sacrifices under the emotive guise of“saving our planet”; and is seen in deceptive initiatives such as UN Agenda 2030. The UN narrative that CO2 causes climate change will be remembered as propaganda .

Keenan also critiques the financial and political incentives behind climate alarmism, asserting that government funding perpetuates biased research while silencing dissent.

He also exposes that electric vehicles are built on mining that pollutes the Earth; and that renewable energy is not a viable solution to the world's energy problems. Despite decades of government subsidies renewables provide less than 5% of the world's primary energy production, and have resulted in sky-rocketing energy prices. For example, in Germany, energy inefficient wind and solar today costs some 7 to 9 times more than gas.

Climate CO2 Hoax is a condensed version of Keenan's earlier work Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability, tailored for readers seeking a concise yet comprehensive breakdown of his findings.

About the Author

Mark Gerard Keenan is a former scientist at the UK Government Department of Energy and Climate Change and at the United Nations Environment. He has authored multiple books examining controversial global narratives, including Godless Fake Science, Demonic Economics and the Tricks of the Bankers, No Worries No Virus, Fake Moon Landings and the Lies of NASA, and Censored History of WW2, Communism, Zionism, Jews, and the Vatican. His articles have appeared on independent platforms such as Zero Hedge and Global Research. More of his work is available at .

Connect with Mark online at:

http//

Climate CO2 Hoax – How Bankers Hijacked the Environment Movement is available now in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.

Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability is available now in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.