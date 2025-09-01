Little Master Malaysia Opens First Flagship In Singapore: A New Era Of Trilingual Enrichment Launching End August 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)Pioneering Malaysian children's enrichment brand Award-Winning Little Master is set to launch its first international flagship centre in Singapore this August 2025. Known for its customised trilingual learning approach (Mandarin, English, Malay) and 1-on-1 customised lessons, Little Master's expansion marks a major step in shaping how young children acquire languages in multicultural environments according to their comfort and pace.

The 100th outlet sees First Flagship out of its birth country.

Why Singapore for the First Flagship?

The decision to launch Little Master's first flagship outside Malaysia in Singapore was driven by two key factors:

▪︎ Strong Parent Demand - Over the years, parents from Singapore who had experienced Little Master's programmes in Malaysia or heard of its success repeatedly urged the founders to bring the concept across the border. Many saw the value of a trilingual foundation to complement Singapore's existing bilingual framework.

▪︎ Belief in Globalisation for Children - The founders share a vision that children of the future must be globally fluent. In their eyes, being able to navigate Mandarin, English, and Malay opens doors to cultural understanding, cross-border opportunities, and stronger social-emotional adaptability - skills vital in an interconnected world.

“We believe that language is more than communication - it's a bridge to the world,” said Lawrence Tan, Co-Founder of Little Master .“Singapore is where East meets West and is the ideal springboard for children to become truly global citizens.”

Sharol Pong, Co-Founder added:“The calls from Singaporean parents touched us deeply. We realised this was more than expansion, it was a shared dream for raising children who are confident in multiple languages and cultures.”







Visionary Founders Bridging Borders

Founded by Malaysian education innovators Sharol Pong and Lawrence Tan, Little Master was born out of their personal journey as educators and parents who saw gaps in traditional language teaching. Their philosophy blending emotional intelligence, culture, and joyful learning quickly gained traction, propelling the brand to more than 100 outlets across Malaysia in under a decade.

Jocelyn Loh: Serial Edu-Preneur | Partner

Joining this expansion is Jocelyn Loh, a Serial Edu-preneur; Master's graduate in Education, specialised in Early Childhood Education. Known for her passion in merging entrepreneurial thinking with education, Jocelyn's role is key in adapting Little Master's model to Singapore's unique academic landscape.

“Singapore parents value strong academics, but they also want their children to be confident, curious, and emotionally grounded,” Jocelyn noted.“Our flagship will be a sanctuary where learning languages also means learning life skills.”

Opening Details

▪︎ Open to public: 30 August 2025 onwards

▪︎ Location: 988 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-31 & 32 Stars of Kovan, Singapore, Singapore, 534733

▪︎ Ages: 4 to 12 years old

▪︎ Curriculum: Fully customised trilingual programme (Mandarin, English, Malay)

Registration for free 60mins trial assessment: