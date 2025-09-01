Wellth & Wild Wins Announces Grand Opening Of New Herbal Apothecary In Worcester

WORCESTER, UK - Holistic health entrepreneurs Jules Morgan and Noel Williams are celebrating a major milestone with their brand, Wellth & Wild , after winning the prestigious Best Emerging Brand Award.

The recognition comes as the pair prepare to unveil their highly anticipated new herbal apothecary and natural health store at The Fold, Bransford, Worcester, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

The grand opening event, running from 10am–3pm, will showcase the couple's vision for a peaceful, welcoming space dedicated to natural health and herbal healing. Guests can expect exclusive opening day offers, herbal tasters, and a vibrant community atmosphere – all centred on the ethos“Where wellness grows wild.”

Jules and Noel's journey to becoming leaders in holistic wellness began years ago when a family introduction brought them together. United by a passion for natural health, they have each overcome personal challenges through nutrition, herbal medicine, and lifestyle transformation. Together, they have built a thriving practice through Redberry Nutrition and Nature's Finest Herbal Remedies and now, Wellth & Wild marks their next step in making natural health solutions accessible to everyone.

“Winning the Best Emerging Brand Award is an incredible honour,” said Jules.“It reflects not only our dedication but also the growing recognition of herbal and holistic health as a powerful way to transform lives. We can't wait to welcome our community to Wellth & Wild's new home and share our passion for natural healing.”

Noel added:“This space is designed to be more than a shop; it's a sanctuary for wellbeing. We want people to feel inspired and supported as they explore the benefits of herbs, nutrition, and natural therapies.”

The Wellth & Wild store will be located at The Fold, Bransford, Worcester, offering herbal consultations, unique natural health products, and a nurturing community hub.

Follow Wellth & Wild on Instagram @wellthandwild