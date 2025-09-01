Dump And Hollow Truth

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Tony Deyal

One thing about the Caribbean country leaders when they get together to agree on something, they rarely, if at all, stick with one person or approach. Not them! They always have at least two different people or two sides of the coin. Not even a head or a tale. More like a dead before it starts walking and talking. That is because while the US, UK and all the others go out with one choice for their huge nation's choice, in the Caribbean it lose before it move to join anything but being laughed at or, at best, ignored.

Sometimes, the best of the lot, the Barbados leader, tries really hard to get all the other groups together for one purpose. For example, Barbados had an agreement with Venezuela as part of broader efforts to ease dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the“opposition” which was really the winner but not accepted as such by the“hanging on for life” government. Barbados, in addition to promoting negotiations aiming at free and fair elections in the country and the welfare of the people in that country. Some people said and still believe that Barbados was hanging on, even now, because it needs the lower cost of oil from the Venezuelans but, regardless, they are not alone in trying to ensure that the Caribbean countries are together on making sure the Caribbean as a group was not supporting Trump and follow suit. They want him to shew.

Regardless of why, or what they are concerned about, there are a lot of people and groups going after Kamla Persad, the Trinidad Prime Minister (PM), Kamla Persad-Bissessar. According to one of the Trinidad newspapers, the PM“is standing firm in her support for the US Navy's presence near Venezuela, telling critics that for the next five years her foreign and domestic policy will unapologetically be 'Trinidad and Tobago' first.” The PM also dismissed claims that her stance weakened Caricom's position, saying the regional body was already divided before her statement.

In fact, according to the PM,“Caricom unity had already bee fractured before my comments. I make no apology for standing firm against narco-trafficking and gun smuggling. I make no apology for defending CARICOM neighbour, Guyana, who is under threat. And I make no apology for putting the interests of Trinidad and Tobago first.” Worse, the PM made it clear that while some Caricom members speak of a“zone of peace,” she saw it as an illusion. Instead, she saw that,“The Caribbean is already on fire, engulfed by the flames of illicit drug, gun, and arms trafficking.”

This PM's speech was tougher than something even Trump would say but, given that they are on the same boat right now, she's ready to rumble and not yet tumble. However, there are those folks who have been following Trump for a long time say and say that it is inevitable since he does not ever want anyone to be or even seem to be better and bigger than he is.

Even now, when it comes to the Caribbean region, Kamla the“cheese” stands alone. Her position is along the lines of“The Farmer in the Bell” where players form a circle and all the characters are chosen to be a family in the centre. The“cheese”, however, is the very last one by itself, either by choice or circumstance. In this case, the cheese could get circumcised for not being circumspect or, as she did, stand up to be counted or, in this case, hunted by all the others.

And that is what is happening now, with no place to shelter except Trump. Not even follow suit if you know Trump and what he is up to or down, as the case may be. One“Trini” writer has posted,“Kamla must keep us out of it” because“Trinidad and Tobago, a more dot in the map, is being drawn into a potential conflict in which we have no play... the prime minster, as astute as she is, should tread warily with regard to her approach to the matter and, if possible, avoid any involvement of T&T, its people or its land at all in this misadventure.”

The PNM (People's National Movement) lost its position as the boss of bosses, starting with“CARICOM sacrificed” and the present PM and her party are“contradictory' with statements on Venezuela. One of their people, who was the group's foreign affairs representative, described as“sinister” the complete disregard the PM has shown towards CARICOM. Even more, the previous prime minister for ten years or two parliamentary sessions, believes,“The UNC has lit a match in the Caribbean by openly supporting the US naval development in the south Caribbean Sea outside of Venezuela's territory waters.”

He saw it as,“Far reaching implications for Trinidad and Tobago and CARICOM.” It is interesting from what others say that the former PM, and one of his closest folks and prime minister, were extremely close to the Venezuelans and had them in Trinidad many times for“discussions” and, as one joke,“dat-cussions.” But it is still a point that others support in terms of Trinidad versus the rest of the Caribbean. Professor Andy Night and former director of the University of the West Indies sees Trump as a convicted felon who out to be treated by the Caribbean with“significant concern” because Trump is intent, among other things, on policies that could inevitably have negative impacts for countries in the region.

According to what some people believe the name“Common Dreams” is rightly named,“More Countries Condemn Trump's“Imperialist' Saber-Rattling Against Venezuela.” The countries supposedly involved are China, Latin American and Caribbean nations including Brazil and Colombia.

What seems most important is what the Trinidad Guardian newspaper wrote today, August 26,“T&T faces fallout. Regional analysts warn PM that support for US is Venezuela impasse could open country up to aggression.” The Institute of International Relations, Dr Anthony Gonzales, warned us in Trinidad,“We could be target here.” He added,“I have no difficulty supporting Guyana in any conflict with Venezuela, but do we have to get involved and offer a base? When you're offering a military base, it means that you are a military ally of the country, which means that in cause, you know, if America gets involved in any war, we could be target here.”

Interestingly, I had always felt that Venezuela was looking upon Trinidad as either a very close friend or, if that stopped, Trinidad will be their country. If that is going to happen, which of the major governments or countries have helped? China? Latin America? Brazil? Colombia? Or, for that matter, England? If you're stumped, try Trump or any other US leader.

*Tony asks who will help us? Gun, or Gon to the winds?

The post Dump and hollow truth appeared first on Caribbean News Global .