Kirk Stange Weighs In: Why Taylor Swift Has“More To Protect” In A Prenup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Stange Law Firm is honored to have President and Founding Partner Kirk Stange featured in an article on Page Six titled“What's at stake in a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prenup as pop star has 'more to protect' with $1.6B fortune.” The article analyzes factors that are at stake in a potential prenuptial agreement between Swift and Kelce. Prenuptial agreements are a wise consideration for many marrying couples, not solely those with celebrity status, as they establish clear expectations and protect individual assets, reducing the risk of conflict if the marriage ends.

In the article, Mr. Stange offered insight into who has more at stake entering the marriage:

“Given Travis may be near the end of his NFL career and Taylor will likely continue producing music for years, Taylor stands to lose significantly more without a prenup.”

A prenuptial agreement can offer financial planning and clarity , which can benefit any marriage by fostering open communication about money before the wedding, reducing misunderstandings, and setting expectations for the future. By addressing assets, debts, and financial responsibilities in advance, couples can avoid surprises and potential conflicts, allowing them to focus on building their relationship. Stange Law Firm understands the importance of prenuptial agreements and works with clients every day to create clear, fair plans that protect their assets and provide peace of mind.

Kirk Stange is the President and Founding Partner of Stange Law Firm. Alongside his legal work, Mr. Stange is a published author and legal educator. He has also been recognized for his legal career, including being named to the POWER List by Missouri Lawyers Media and a Super Lawyers Honoree since 2015. Frequently offering his insight, Mr. Stange has also been recognized by the Missouri Bar Association for his contribution to helping educate Missouri lawyers.

Stange Law Firm is the second-largest family law firm in the United States and is dedicated to guiding individuals and families through life's most challenging transitions. The firm handles a wide range of matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, and prenuptial agreements. Through providing dedicated guidance and 24/7 support, Stange Law Firm helps clients make informed decisions and navigate complex family issues with compassion and clarity.

To learn more about Stange Law Firm or to schedule an initial consultation, call 855-805-0595 or schedule a consultation online at .

Note: Stange Law Firm, PC, and Chad Hager are responsible for the content. General Counsel Chad Hager is licensed in Missouri and Iowa. Attorney services are provided by licensed attorneys in every state where Stange Law Firm, PC offices are located. Headquarters office: 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, Clayton, MO 63105.