Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited Launches New Internationally Accredited Life Coach Training Program

MENAFN - GetNews)Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited, a globally recognized leader in coach training and elite personal performance development, has officially announced the launch of its new. Accredited by the International Association for Professional Coaching and Mentoring (IAPC&M), this expansion represents a major step toward fulfilling the company's mission:“To coach the entire world, one person at a time.”

Founded in 2021, Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited has already made a significant global impact in the coaching industry. With over 10,000 students trained worldwide, the company is setting the benchmark for high-standard, internationally recognized coaching programs. By blending proven methods, expert guidance, and a commitment to accessibility, the new program aims to create a new generation of coaches who can inspire transformation in individuals, businesses, and communities across the globe.

A Proven Leader in Coaching and Training Excellence

The company's founder, a multi-award-winning Master Coach Trainer and bestselling author , brings both credibility and passion to the launch. Known for the Amazon bestseller Coach Your Butt Off, he has built a reputation as a global authority in personal performance coaching. His content has reached over 500,000 views online , and his client list includes Fitness First, contestants from The X Factor, and stars of The Matrix .

With more than a decade of experience, he has shared stages with some of the most influential figures in the personal development industry, including Tony Robbins, Stephen Bartlett, Ed Mylett, Marie Forleo, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Wim Hof . Beyond professional accolades, his personal journey underscores the power of coaching itself.

“Twelve years ago, I was living in the back of my friend's gym in East London. After attending Tony Robbins' events and reading his books, my life completely turned around. Today, I've trained over 10,000 people as a Master Coach Trainer, and even delivered events on behalf of Tony Robbins himself.”

A New Standard for Life Coach Training

The Elite Performance Coaching Certification has been developed to represent the highest standard of life coaching available today. Unlike generic courses, this program is internationally accredited, backed by real-world results, and designed to provide aspiring coaches with the tools, frameworks, and confidence to succeed in an increasingly competitive industry.

“ Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited was created to raise the global standard of coach training and give people the tools to change lives - starting with their own, ” the founder explained.

The launch of the new program builds upon the company's impressive record of accomplishments:



Over 10,000 students trained worldwide in elite coaching methods

Recognition as a bestselling author and global thought leader

Partnerships and collaborations with top-tier organizations and celebrities

A growing international community fueled by over half a million online video views Industry-leading IAPC&M accreditation , ensuring global recognition and credibility

Who This Program Is For

The new Life Coach Training program is designed to empower a diverse audience, including:



Individuals seeking career fulfillment through meaningful coaching work

Corporate professionals transitioning into leadership and personal development roles

Aspiring coaches who want to make a global impact with accredited training Anyone passionate about personal performance , mastery, and helping others unlock their potential

By providing comprehensive resources, structured training, and mentorship, Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited aims to ensure graduates not only earn certification but also thrive in building successful coaching careers.

A Global Mission Rooted in Transformation

The company's mission -“To coach the entire world, one person at a time” - is more than a slogan; it reflects the founder's personal journey and deep commitment to transformation. His story, from hardship in East London to becoming a globally recognized trainer, is a living example of what is possible when coaching is applied with integrity and vision.

The new program aligns with this mission by ensuring accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence. Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited envisions a future where world-class coaching is no longer a luxury, but a global standard , empowering individuals and organizations to unlock their best selves.

Voices That Inspire

The new program is being launched with inspiration drawn from thought leaders who shaped the founder's own journey. As Tony Robbins famously said,“Success without fulfillment is the ultimate failure.”

With fulfillment at its core, the Elite Performance Coaching Certification is built to give participants not just skills, but purpose - enabling them to create meaningful change for themselves and those they serve.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of this internationally accredited training program, Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited is positioning itself as the global leader in coach education and personal performance transformation . The company is also exploring opportunities for additional resources, advanced certifications, and worldwide events to further expand its reach.

By setting the highest standards and continuing to innovate, the company is confident in its ability to shape the future of coaching and elevate the profession on a global scale.

About Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited

Founded in 2021, Certified Elite Performance Coaching Limited is an internationally accredited coaching company, recognized by the International Association for Professional Coaching and Mentoring (IAPC&M). With a mission to“coach the entire world, one person at a time,” the company has already trained over 10,000 students globally. Its founder is a bestselling author, multi-award-winning Master Coach Trainer, and globally recognized authority in elite personal performance.