Bihar: Jan Suraaj Submits Memorandum To Guv Seeking Action Against Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 30 (IANS) A delegation from the Jan Suraaj on Tuesday visited Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum demanding action against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary over allegations of age fraud and criminal charges.

The delegation, led by National President Uday Singh, State President Manoj Bharti, senior leader Rambali Chandravanshi, and State General Secretary Kishore Kumar, was scheduled to meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

However, despite a pre-scheduled appointment, the team was unable to meet the Governor in person and instead handed over their memorandum and a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Governor's Principal Secretary.

Speaking to the media outside Raj Bhavan, Uday Singh expressed confidence that the Governor would forward their demands to the Centre.

“We have full faith in the Central Government and Prime Minister Modi that action will be taken against Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and justice will be served,” Singh said.

The Jan Suraaj alleged that Samrat Chaudhary-whose birth name is claimed to be Rakesh Kumar-manipulated his age in legal documents to escape prosecution in the 1995 Tarapur massacre case (Tarapur PS Case No. 44/1995), where six people were killed.

According to the memorandum, in 1996, Samrat allegedly presented a false school certificate to claim he was a minor (under 16) to obtain bail.

In 1999, he was removed from the post of Agriculture Minister by the then Governor after a petition revealed he was under 25, the minimum age for a minister.

In 2000, his election to the Parbatta Assembly seat was challenged, and the Supreme Court in 2003 ruled that the documents he provided to prove his age were fake, leading to the nullification of his election.

Despite this, he allegedly continued to provide conflicting age declarations, stating he was 28 in 2010 and 51 in 2020, while Supreme Court observations suggest he should be under 40 in 2020 if his 1996 claim was accurate.

The memorandum claims that these discrepancies reveal a pattern of deception aimed at escaping criminal charges and retaining political power.

The Jan Suraaj has demanded that Samrat Chaudhary be removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

He should be arrested in connection with the murder and robbery case.

The entire matter is to be investigated under the supervision of the High Court to uphold public faith in the judicial system.

The Deputy CM has previously denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated and an attempt to stay in the media.