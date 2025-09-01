Construction Technology Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 16.1% Through 2025-2029

Construction Technology Global Market Report 2025

Construction Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Construction Technology Market ?

The expansion of the construction technology market has been significant in the past few years. It is forecasted to scale up from a market value of $5.09 billion in 2024 to $5.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The historical growth is linked to the increasing need for effective project management, an uptick in construction labor shortages, heightened safety considerations at worksites, adoption of BIM (building information modeling), and upfront investments made by major contractors in automation.

Predictions indicate that the construction technology market is set to experience a significant expansion in the coming years, with its value expected to hit $10.78 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This anticipated growth is largely credited to factors such as increased demand for green buildings and smart cities, more rigorous environmental and safety regulations, rising urbanization in emerging economies, governmental backing for digital construction projects, and the necessity for real-time project supervision and analytics. Key trends expected to influence the market during the forecast period consist of the adoption of digital twin technology, the utilization of AI and machine learning for risk foreseeing, increased usage of AR and VR for design and training purposes, the proliferation of IoT-assisted construction machinery, and the introduction of blockchain for improving contract and payment transparency.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Construction Technology Market?

The rise in environmentally conscious construction methods is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the construction technology market in the future. These methods encompass eco-friendly approaches to building design, processes, and materials that minimize environmental harm. The escalating enforcement of environmental regulations, which necessitate reducing carbon emissions, energy usage, and waste production during construction, predominantly pushes this trend. Construction technology lends its hand to these sustainable construction methods through superior tools and automation, leading to resource management effectiveness, waste decrease, and the incorporation of sustainable materials. As revealed by the U.S. Green Building Council, a non-profit organization based in the US, in July 2024, they have certificated more than 46,000 residential projects under the LEED green building rating scheme, after seeing nearly a 5% rise in new LEED residential project registrations in 2023. This suggests that the growth of the construction technology market is powered by the bloom of sustainable construction methods.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Construction Technology Market?

Major players in the Construction Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Oracle Corporation

. Hexagon AB

. Autodesk Inc.

. Trimble Inc.

. The Sage Group plc

. Bentley Systems Incorporated

. Nemetschek SE

. Procore Technologies Inc.

. Roper Technologies Inc.

. Asite Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Construction Technology Industry ?

Leading corporations in the construction technology market are increasingly endeavouring to incorporate progressive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) voice technology to boost precision in field reports and streamline project documentation. The term AI voice technology denotes AI systems with the ability to comprehend, process, and react to verbal communications, thereby providing construction industry benefits by facilitating hands-free data input and communication in real-time, ultimately augmenting safety, effectiveness, and the accuracy of field reporting. For example, in June 2025, Smartbuild Construction Solutions Inc., a firm based in Canada and working within the construction sector, introduced SMRT-E, an application of AI voice technology geared towards simplifying construction field reporting by providing the ability to document hands-free, in real-time, in over 200 different languages, thereby improving the quality of data and communication on work sites. It enables field employees to vocally capture updates, safety analyses, and progression updates, eliminating the necessity for manual data entry and minimizing delays as a result of deficient or skipped documentation. This system autonomously transcribes vocalized entries into organized logs with time stamps and easily integrates with prominent project management platforms including Procore, Autodesk, and Aconex.

What Segments Are Covered In The Construction Technology Market Report?

The construction technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By Technology Integration: Internet Of Things (IoT), Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR Or VR), Digital Twin Technology, Blockchain In Construction, Geospatial And Global Positioning System (GPS) Solutions

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Development, Smart Cities Projects

5) By End-User: Contractors And Builders, Architects And Engineers, Real Estate Developers, Government And Municipal Authorities, Facility Managers

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Project Management Software, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Safety And Risk Management Software, Field Productivity Software, Cost Estimating Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Construction Technology Market?

North America was the largest region in the construction technology market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

