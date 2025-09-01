EGFR-NSCLC Treatment Landscape: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation To Izalontamab Brengitecan Delveinsight's Perspective On Market Impact, Competitive Landscape And Pipeline Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews)



"EGFR-mutated NSCLC Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast report"DelveInsight's latest analysis highlights the transformative impact of the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for iza-bren by SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb. This landmark designation, announced on August 18, 2025, marks the first Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. for both companies' collaborative drug development efforts, offering new hope for patients with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer who face limited treatment options.

Key EGFR-mutated NSCLC Market Highlights



Iza-bren's breakthrough designation is expected to be a key EGFR-mutated NSCLC market driver, given its first-in-class status as a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate targeting both EGFR and HER3.

NSCLC affects over 524,000 patients in the 7MM , with the US accounting for approximately 202,500 NSCLC cases and 14,300 EGFR exon 19 deletion cases specifically.

EGFR-mutated NSCLC Companies: SystImmune Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Cullinan Oncology, Taiho Pharmaceutical, ArriVent Biopharma, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, among others. The EGFR mNSCLC market size was approximately USD 4,000 million in 2023, with the US market representing the largest market share across the 7 major markets.

Market Impact and EGFR mNSCLC Patient Population

According to DelveInsight's EGFR-mutated NSCLC Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast report , there is a significant unmet medical need with approximately 524,000 total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM in 2023. The EGFR-mutated NSCLC segment represents a critical subset of this population, with EGFR exon 19 deletions contributing to the highest number of cases, nearly 14,300, in the US alone.

Non-small cell lung cancer represents 80% of all lung cancer cases and remains the leading cause of cancer-related mortality globally. The condition presents particular challenges as most patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC eventually experience disease progression after approximately 18 months of treatment with EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Subsequent treatment options involving platinum-based chemotherapy are often of limited efficacy and associated with significant toxicities.

Furthermore, the report highlights that the EGFR-mutated NSCLC treatment market is set for steady growth with robust expansion anticipated from 2024 to 2034. Iza-bren's breakthrough designation is expected to be a key driver of this growth trajectory, given its innovative bispecific mechanism and differentiated therapeutic approach addressing underlying disease pathology rather than merely symptom management.

Izalontamab Brengitecan Treatment Approach

Iza-bren represents a potential first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target both epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 3 (HER3), which are associated with cancer cell growth. Unlike current treatments that focus on single targets, iza-bren's bispecific design allows simultaneous blocking of both EGFR and HER3 proteins while delivering a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload directly to cancer cells.

This innovative mechanism addresses a critical gap in current EGFR-NSCLC treatment, where resistance to EGFR TKIs is nearly universal. The therapy is being developed for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations which has progressed after treatment with both an EGFR TKI and platinum-based chemotherapy.

"The FDA's granting of Breakthrough Therapy Designation underscores the potential of iza-bren to meaningfully improve clinical outcomes for patients with previously treated epidermal growth factor receptor mutation NSCLC," said Dr. Jonathan Cheng, Chief Medical Officer of SystImmune. "The data we have generated to date suggest that iza-bren could address a critical unmet need in patient care, and we look forward to working closely with the FDA to conduct the relevant clinical studies and seek regulatory approval".

Iza-bren Clinical Validation and Efficacy

The FDA's breakthrough designation was based on compelling clinical evidence from three ongoing clinical trials demonstrating evidence of improved efficacy with a manageable safety profile. The supporting studies include:



BL-B01D1-101 and BL-B01D1-203: conducted in China by Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. BL-B01D1-LUNG-101: a global study conducted by SystImmune across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

These trials have shown promising anti-tumor activity in patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC who had progressed after third-generation EGFR TKIs and platinum-based chemotherapy, representing a significant advancement over current EGFA mutated NSCLC treatment approaches.

EGFR-Mutated NSCLC Competitive Landscape and Market Positioning

Iza-bren enters a highly competitive treatment landscape dominated by established therapies and emerging innovations. The current EGFR-NSCLC competitive landscape is led by AstraZeneca's TAGRISSO (osimertinib), which holds a dominant position with approximately USD 6 billion in annual global sales. However, resistance to EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors is on the rise among patients, representing one of the most significant areas of unmet need.

Key competitors in the EGFR-NSCLC space include:



AstraZeneca's TAGRISSO: The current market leader for EGFR-mutated NSCLC

Johnson & Johnson's RYBREVANT (amivantamab): Recently showing survival benefits in combination with lazertinib

Pfizer's VIZIMPRO (dacomitinib): Second-generation EGFR TKI Boehringer Ingelheim's GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF: First-generation EGFR inhibitor

The majority of emerging EGFR NSCLC therapies focus on the Exon 20 insertion segment. In June 2024, Janssen announced the approval of Type II variation for RYBREVANT in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Iza-bren's first-in-class bispecific mechanism provides unprecedented competitive differentiation in this crowded market, particularly for the challenging patient population that has progressed after standard EGFR TKI therapy.

Emerging EGFR-Mutated NSCLC Pipeline Therapies

Several NSCLC companies are actively developing next-generation EGFR therapies, creating an increasingly competitive landscape. The EGFR-mutated NSCLC market is becoming more crowded and competitive, with notable developments including:

Key EGFR-positive NSCLC Pipeline Therapies:



Aumolertinib (Hansoh Pharmaceutical): Third-generation EGFR-TKI in pre-registration phase in Europe

Zipalertinib (Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharmaceutical): Irreversible EGFR inhibitor in Phase III trials

Furmonertinib (ArriVent Biopharma): Mutation-selective EGFR inhibitor in Phase III Dato-DXd (Daiichi Sankyo): Being explored in TROPION-Lung14 and TROPION-Lung15 studies

ADCs are also making their way to the EGFR-positive NSCLC segment. The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market in NSCLC is projected to grow significantly in the coming decade demonstrating the potential for iza-bren's innovative approach.

However, based on the changing external EGFR-NSCLC environment and new clinical data, Blueprint Medicines abandoned the EGFR-positive NSCLC space in January 2024, dropping both BLU-945 and BLU-451 programs.

Broader Iza-bren Development Partnership

The drug is being developed under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement between SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb for territories outside of China, while in China, iza-bren is being developed by Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. This strategic partnership combines SystImmune's ADC expertise with Bristol Myers Squibb's clinical development and oncology leadership to further advance the potential of iza-bren and diversify Bristol Myers Squibb's oncology portfolio.

The collaboration was initially announced in December 2023, with Bristol Myers Squibb gaining exclusive licensing rights for development and commercialization in all territories except Mainland China, while both companies will co-develop and co-commercialize the therapy in the United States.

Industry Expert Perspective

Clinical experts emphasize the significance of iza-bren's innovative bispecific approach in addressing resistance mechanisms. "This designation underscores the significant and persistent clinical unmet need for this patient population," noted industry analysts. "While third-generation EGFR TKIs like osimertinib have revolutionized first-line treatment, resistance is nearly universal, often developing within 18 months".

The iza-bren Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs that may demonstrate significant benefit over current standards of care, providing accelerated pathways for bringing promising treatments to EGFR mutated NSCLC patients who have exhausted standard therapeutic options.

Looking Forward

The iza-bren breakthrough designation represents a paradigm shift in EGFR-positive NSCLC treatment and demonstrates the potential for targeted bispecific therapeutic approaches to address complex oncological challenges. DelveInsight's analysts emphasize that the absence of effective treatments for EGFR TKI-resistant NSCLC has highlighted a critical gap in patient care, with current post-progression approaches providing limited efficacy and substantial toxicities.

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to focus on precision medicine and innovative drug delivery mechanisms, Iza-Bren's success may pave the way for similar bispecific ADC innovations in other underserved oncological indications with significant unmet medical needs. The designation also reinforces the growing importance of antibody-drug conjugates in cancer treatment.

This breakthrough highlights the continued evolution of the EGFR-positive NSCLC treatment landscape, where novel mechanisms of action and combination approaches are essential for overcoming resistance and improving patient outcomes in this challenging oncological indication.

