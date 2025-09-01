Home Energy Audit Kansas City Service Helps Achieve Greater Energy Efficiency

MENAFN - GetNews)



Central Energy Audits is a full-service energy consulting company offering a comprehensive range of services, including home energy audits/ The firm is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise with a team of experienced professionals holding top industry credentials.

Central Energy Audits and Krissa Miller are pleased to announce that the energy consulting company now offers various home energy audit Kansas City services to homeowners, builders, and contractors. The company was founded in 2017 and is based near Kansas City in Peculiar, Missouri. The menu of services includes HERS ratings , ENERGY STAR certifications, infrared and blower door testing, and HVAC load calculations. Central Energy Audits is certified as a WBE (Women's Business Enterprise) and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), with a team of experienced professionals holding top industry credentials. Their mission is to help homeowners and builders achieve greater energy efficiency, cost savings, and environmental sustainability.

A home energy audit is a comprehensive assessment of a structure to identify inefficiencies and areas where improvements can be made. The audit involves the use of specialized equipment and tools by qualified professionals to assess various aspects of the home's energy performance. Some components of the audit include a Blower Door Test to measure airtightness of the home, an Infrared Camera Scan to detect temperature variations in walls, and an Attic/Crawl Space Inspection. Taken together, the tests and audits can pinpoint specific locations where insulation, sealing, temperature differences, or air leaks within the thermal envelope are occurring.

The results from the audit are compiled into a detailed report that outlines specific recommendations for improving energy efficiency. These suggestions include sealing air leaks, upgrading insulation, or replacing inefficient appliances and lighting. By addressing these issues, homeowners can reduce utility bills, lower energy consumption, and enhance overall comfort in their homes. Some local utility companies or government programs offer incentives or rebates for making energy-saving improvements recommended by the audit. Central Energy Audits partners with several local utility companies to provide services to obtain rebates for home improvements based on the evaluation of the home.

Additional details are available at:

Central Energy Audits is an industry leader for offering a full suite of residential energy efficiency services under a single roof. The company is an ENERGY STAR Partner, enabling clients to qualify for certifications and tax incentives tied to federal programs, such as the Inflation Reduction Act. The company's founder, Krissa Miller, is uniquely credentialed with certifications including HERS Rater, ENERGY STAR Rater, LEED AP/Green Rater, and ICC Energy Inspector. WBE/DBE certifications also make the firm a valuable partner for public sector or diversity-focused construction projects.

According to Krissa Miller,“We primarily serve residential homebuilders, construction professionals, and HVAC contractors in the Kansas City metro area and surrounding regions. We also work directly with homeowners seeking energy savings and sustainable improvements. Our niche audience values compliance with energy codes, fast inspection turnaround times, and access to energy efficiency incentives. Many of our customers are also seeking to improve environmental performance and reduce utility costs.”

“We offer a combination of speed, accuracy, and technical expertise that is hard to match,” she continued.“Our certified team provides all major energy services that builders need, so there is no need to coordinate with multiple contractors. We emphasize fast turnaround, competitive pricing, and helping clients access valuable ENERGY STAR certifications and tax credits. Our high-level credentials and commitment to staying current with building codes ensure dependable service. In addition, our WBE and DBE certifications permit us to support government and diversity-driven projects.”

About the Company:

Central Energy Audits has been helping to improve energy efficiency throughout the Kansas City area and beyond since 2017. The company's mission is to help clients maximize energy savings, lower utility costs, and enhance the comfort and sustainability of their buildings, ultimately contributing to a greener future. The WBE and DBE company is a one-stop service to improve energy efficiency for customers.