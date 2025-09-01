UK's Best Self Assessment Software: Pie Powers Stress-Free Tax Filing For 2025
Over 12 million people must submit a return to HMRC each year. Many find the process confusing, time-consuming, and prone to error. Pie's UK tax software tackles these challenges with features such as real-time tax calculations, automated reminders, and integrated bookkeeping support, ensuring users always know their position before the 31 January deadline.
“Taxes don't have to be a headache. Pie shows people exactly what they owe, when they owe it, and where they can save,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“By putting people first, we're redefining what it means to file a tax return in the UK. It's your money. Claim it.”
The software's popularity has surged among freelancers, contractors, and small business owners who need simple, trustworthy tools. Pie customers consistently highlight how the platform turns a once-daunting process into something approachable.
“For the first time, I filed early and without stress,” shared a London-based marketing consultant.“The software gave me full visibility of my finances and cut hours off the job. It's the best tax management software I've ever used.”
Pie's recognition as the best tax software in the UK highlights its growing role in the fintech sector. By combining innovation with compliance, Pie is helping self-employed taxpayers avoid fines, uncover eligible deductions, and take greater control of their money.
About Pie
Pie Money Limited is a UK-focused fintech company founded by Tommy Mcnally. With headquarters in Dublin and operations across the UK, Pie provides a modern alternative to outdated tax filing. Its mission is to make tax simple, stress-free, and accessible for everyone. Services include real-time tax projections, expert support, compliance help, HMRC submissions, and smart bookkeeping tools. Trusted by thousands across the UK, Pie ensures that taxpayers never miss out on what's theirs.
