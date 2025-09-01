Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Condemns Continued Israeli Military Expansion In Gaza, Calls For Ceasefire


2025-09-01 07:06:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Cairo, Sept. 1 (Petra) – Egypt condemned on Monday the continued Israeli military expansion in Gaza, stressing that it violates international humanitarian law and contradicts the global desire to end the war in the Gaza Strip and the resulting regional escalation.
In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Egypt said Israel's failure so far to respond to efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza reflects the Israeli government's complete absence of commitment to de-escalation and the restoration of peace.
The statement added that Israel's clear intent to continue its attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza threatens to exacerbate the catastrophic humanitarian consequences amid policies of starvation and blockade imposed on the civilian population in the Strip.

